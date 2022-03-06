‘We rally against this godless war:’ Boston protest against war in Ukraine starts Sunday at Trinity Church

The Rev. Morgan S. Allen, who delivered Sunday’s sermon, urged people to not ignore the suffering of people in Ukraine.

The prayers and protest for peace in Boston came as Russia’s war in Ukraine was in its 11th day. The war has forced 1.5 million people from their homes, and reportedly touched off the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Hundreds prayed inside Boston’s Trinity Church Sunday for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, as part of “Stand with Ukraine,” a demonstration and peace march from Copley Square to Boston Common.

“Today, this morning, we step towards love, joining with our Ukrainian neighbors, indeed with all people of good will... we pray for an end to violence,” Allen said. “And we rally against this godless war, opposing every aggression against even one whom the lord of love has made.”

The 10 a.m. service at the iconic Copley Square church was organized as part of solidarity events and protests also planned by Ukrainian Boston and the Ukrainian Cultural Center for New England.

The groups are calling for support of Ukraine’s independence, to speak out against the war, and contribute to fundraising efforts for humanitarian aid, according to a Facebook post for the event.

“We invite you all to come to Boston and join the #StandwithUkraine campaign for its independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the post said. “Attacked by Putin’s army, Ukraine needs our solidarity and support as never before.”

Boylston Street will be closed for the peace march, which was scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m., and demonstrators will walk from Copley Square to Boston Common.

A rally at the common’s Parkman Bandstand is expected at 12:30 p.m., organizers said.

During the church service , prayers were offered in hopes people would put down their weapons, and to end war all over.

Allen said people faced a choice -- whether to resist the “temptation to indulge distraction” from the suffering in Ukraine and other war-ravaged nations.

“While others march for battle, we march for peace,” Allen said.

Allen, later in the service, welcomed members of the Ukrainian community to the church, and and thanks for the work of organizers of Sunday’s peace march and rally.

He asked people to stand and applaud in thanksgiving for the church gathering.

“We mean to be for peace, and nothing less,” Allen said.

The church service included a performance of Ukraine’s national anthem by local Ukrainians, many of whom sang with their hands placed over their hearts.

Sunday’s protests in Boston came amid reports that Russia had twice broken cease-fire agreements in Ukraine Sunday that were intended to allow civilians to evacuate the port city of Mariupol.

World leaders, including the presidents of France and Turkey, and Pope Francis, have called on Russia President Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.

“In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing,” Francis said Sunday. “This is not just a military operation, but a war that sows death, destruction and misery.”

Israel’s prime minister, on Sunday, said it was a “moral obligation” to try to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“Even if the chance is not great - as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability - I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Putin has blamed Ukraine’s leaders for the war, which began with Putin ordering an invasion on a pretext of protecting Russia’s security.

World leaders, including President Biden, have said the war is not justified and drastic sanctions imposed on Russia have hammered its economy.

US Senator Edward Markey, on Saturday, called for a ban on imports of Russian oil to be added to the sanctions.

“We have a moral moment right now to cut off the money pipeline that is funding the missiles and the tanks and the soldiers that are destroying Ukrainian homes and squashing dissent within Russia,” he said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Check back for updates to this developing story.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.