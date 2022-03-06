Wu wants a new police commissioner by spring. Specialists say that may be optimistic.

The search for the next leader of Boston’s police force shifts into high gear this month, after more than a year without a permanent leader in place.

Since then, the panel has held a pair of virtual community meetings, which hundreds of residents joined to share the qualities they considered essential for the next commissioner, as well as private meetings with various interest groups, from the city’s police reform task force to the police department’s largest union.

Advertisement

The next step is selecting a police executive search firm, which will recruit candidates based on guidelines it receives from the committee. Hines said the city will likely hire a recruiter “within the next week, and whoever is chosen will get to work immediately looking for people.”

Wu has said she hopes to have a new commissioner at some point this spring, a timeline the committee is optimistic they can follow.

“If we’re lucky, by June the mayor will have some candidates to consider,” Hines said.

Boston Police Commissioners Kathleen O'Toole February 19, 2004 - July 1, 2006 Al Goslin (Acting) July 1, 2006 - December 5, 2006 Edward F. Davis III December 5, 2006 - November 1, 2013 William B. Evans (Acting) November 2, 2013 - January 17, 2014 / (Permanent) January 17, 2014 - August 4, 2018 William G. Gross (Acting) August 4, 2018 - August 6, 2018 / (Permanent) August 6, 2018 - January 29, 2021 Dennis White (Acting) January 30, 2021 - February 1, 2021 / (Permanent) February 1 2021 - February 3, 2021 Gregory Long (Acting) February 3, 2021 - present

The stakes of this appointment are high. Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long has served as acting commissioner for over a year, but said he does not want the position permanently. The last police commissioner, Dennis White, was placed on leave by then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh just two days after being appointed to the position when domestic violence allegations against him surfaced.

The previous commissioner, William Gross, resigned abruptly from the position in January 2021 and urged Walsh to appoint White, who was his chief of staff and longtime friend. Far from a public process, White was never interviewed by Walsh for the job, and was essentially the only candidate considered for the top spot.

Advertisement

Wu, elected on a progressive platform, has vowed to do things differently and campaigned on a promise to overhaul the police union contracts so that officers are not “shielded from accountability.” A national debate about the scope and role of policing has also pointed a spotlight on corruption and a lack of transparency within Boston’s police department — and elicited enormous public interest in the selection of the next commissioner.

Both Wu and the search committee said they are committed to soliciting feedback from the community, and specialists say a process rooted in community engagement takes time.

“You used to be able to say it takes about six months to go through a national search, winnow down the candidates, and do whatever processes that you want to do,” said Darrel Stephens, former executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a network of police chiefs in the largest cities across the United States and Canada, which includes Boston. “What we’ve seen over the past few years is sometimes it taking more than a year to fill chief positions ... because there’s a lot of community interaction.”

Gary Peterson, CEO of police chief search firm Public Sector Search & Consulting, said engaging community members is crucial for building legitimacy and trust in the search, but agreed that it can be “a very cumbersome and lengthy process.”

“I would expect this to be done in August, [but] it’s really the mayor’s prerogative,” he said.

Advertisement

Peterson explained that it usually takes about a month for search firms to advertise the position and recruit a slate of strong candidates. How search firms assemble that group hinges on the specific challenges a job presents, which are usually related to the size and diversity of the city.

Many firms “already have a sense of who the up-and-coming leaders are in policing,” Peterson explained. “They’re going to be looking for someone that can handle the complexity and history of somewhere like Boston... [so] recruiters have to go research those larger cities and find out who’s on those command staffs and interested in a change.”

Candidates do not necessarily need experience leading a police department. Firms also frequently seek out “somebody in the number two or number three position,” Stephens said. “It helps if you demonstrate that you’ve either done it, or been coached enough as a deputy or assistant chief to deal with the range of challenges that big-city policing faces.”

In the two public sessions, community members cited integrity, empathy, and cultural competence as important traits for a successful commissioner, Hines said, particularly in light of recent scandals. “Somebody who is not going to be accepting of corruption in the department,” she added, “which has certainly been the case up until now.”

One of the most contentious debates surrounding the search process is whether Wu should appoint a leader from within the department or someone from outside the city.

“Should this person be somebody who understands Boston politics, [who has] some sense of who are the movers and shakers in this town and how you get stuff done?” Hines asked. “Or somebody to come in from outside and clean house, who isn’t partial to preserving elements of the status quo?”

Advertisement

Hines said the committee has not settled on an answer and is open to presenting Wu with a slate of internal and external candidates. The last commissioner from outside Boston was Edward Davis, who was previously police superintendent in Lowell. Davis is currently one of the five search committee members.

Peterson said mayors sometimes take a regional approach when seeking a candidate who balances knowledge of the area with a fresh perspective. “Looking regionally at your larger cities that aren’t quite as big as Boston ... those are potential places to find strong leaders as well,” he said.

Once the application window closes, the search committee may choose to release the names of every prospective candidate to the public, or interview them privately before announcing the finalists. While an open interview process maximizes transparency, Peterson said, it risks scaring off talented candidates.

“Many people applying for these types of jobs already have a very good job, and their employer would not be very happy they were applying elsewhere,” Peterson said.

Once the firm compiles its list of strong candidates, the search committee will take several weeks “to do the kind of vetting that didn’t happen with the last candidate,” Hines said. “Everything that should be done to vet the candidate is going to be done before the mayor gets the names.”

Advertisement

The number of finalists a mayor receives depends on the selection process, though Peterson said many city leaders direct their search team to whittle down the list and “bring-me-three.” Hines said the committee has expressed interest in this approach, but stressed that the exact number would depend on the quality of the applicants.

While the search firm begins recruiting for the position in the coming weeks, the committee will continue to solicit feedback from residents to sharpen their profile of the ideal candidate and inform the interview process, she added. If the committee allots one month for recruitment, two months for vetting, and another month for a final round of community feedback with the finalists, June may just be within reach.

“That doesn’t feel rushed to me. That feels very doable at a pace that doesn’t sacrifice the thoroughness that we need to have in approaching this,” said Hines. “I’m very comfortable with that timeline.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.