fb-pixel Skip to main content

Senator Rubio shares image of Zelensky during Zoom call, faces backlash

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated March 6, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.LYNSEY ADDARIO/NYT

A presentation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did with US lawmakers on Saturday was the site of missteps by some members of Congress.

During the meeting, Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican representing Florida, shared an image of Zelensky on the Zoom call. The posting of his image was met with swift backlash and questions about if Zelensky’s safety and location had been compromised.

Zelensky also reportedly asked US Senator Rick Scott, a Republican representing Florida, to mute himself on the call.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video