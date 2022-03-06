Senator Rubio shares image of Zelensky during Zoom call, faces backlash

A presentation that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did with US lawmakers on Saturday was the site of missteps by some members of Congress.
During the meeting, Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican representing Florida, shared an image of Zelensky on the Zoom call. The posting of his image was met with swift backlash and questions about if Zelensky’s safety and location had been compromised.
On zoom call now with President Zelensky of #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/xhgbpIwVD9— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 5, 2022
Pres. Zelenskyy is currently addressing U.S. senators on a Zoom call this morning. Sens. Rubio and Daines just tweeted screenshots. More to come. pic.twitter.com/pPeZdOMhCf— The Recount (@therecount) March 5, 2022
Zelensky also reportedly asked US Senator Rick Scott, a Republican representing Florida, to mute himself on the call.
At one point during his emotional presentation, Zelensky paused to ask one of the American lawmakers to mute themselves.— Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) March 5, 2022
“Senator Rick Scott, please mute your mic,” he said. https://t.co/ElfsEAtQ4y
