A lesson in abortion rights from Latin America

Re “Latin America moves forward in legalizing abortion as the US rolls back access. What gives?” by Marcela García (Opinion, March 1): Why are women in Latin America taking action to decriminalize abortion when, in this country, we are in the process of moving to recriminalize this important part of reproductive care? Maybe because they see the obvious signs of what happens when abortion is a crime. They see the ravages brought by illegal and self-induced abortions. They see the extremes that women will go to in order to end a pregnancy they didn’t want or couldn’t afford. They see how the poor suffer the most from criminalization.

How easy it is to forget our history in US of fighting for these rights

Once, we saw this too. Once, hospitals had wards set aside to care for women who had suffered a botched illegal or self-induced abortion. Once, brave doctors defied the law and offered safe but still illegal abortions. Once, doctors and funeral directors lobbied the New York Legislature to abolish abortion regulations. Once, women filled the streets to agitate for legal, safe, and free abortions.

How easy it is to forget our history, to be bullied, to be paralyzed by fear from a religious right that will stop at nothing in order to deny women their right to control their reproductive life and in order to enforce their distorted, punitive beliefs on all of us.

Pat Yingling

Roslindale

The writer is a member of the Bad Old Days Posse, a group of women sharing their experiences of abortion before Roe v. Wade.





Let’s wave the green handkerchief high

It was wonderful to wake up to the news that Colombia’s highest court had voted to decriminalize abortion care (“Colombia decriminalizes abortion,” Page A4, Feb. 23). This decision, along with similar reproductive advances in Argentina and Mexico, all predominantly Catholic countries, legalizes access to abortion care and eliminates the stigma and fear of prosecution when seeking reproductive services.

Why is the United States going in the opposite direction, with states enacting Draconian antiabortion laws that severely hinder women’s reproductive choices? This backsliding is contrary to the overwhelming number of Americans who support the right to abortion care. A recent Pew poll shows that 59 percent of adults in the United States believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Let’s follow Latin America’s lead. Let’s demonstrate and wave our green handkerchiefs (as they have done) right here in the United States. Let’s fight for passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which supports women and families by guaranteeing that women in every state would have ready access to medically sound abortion care.

June Rowe

Arlington