Another Jayson Tatum masterpiece lifts Celtics to statement win over Nets

The All-Star forward erupted for 54 points and the Celtics made another loud statement that they will be a factor when the playoffs arrive, as they pushed to a 126-120 win.

Last month the Celtics feasted on an overmatched Nets team that was missing almost all of its top players. In this game, Brooklyn welcomed back two of its superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But in the end, Tatum stood taller than them all.

As Jayson Tatum stood at the free-throw line in the final seconds against the Nets on Sunday, “MVP” chants rained down from the TD Garden crowd and Robert Williams stood near midcourt and urged them to get even louder.

Tatum made 16 of 30 shots, 8 of 15 3-pointers, and 14 of 17 free throws. Jaylen Brown added 21 points for Boston, which went 17 of 36 from three as a team. Durant had 37 points to lead the Nets, who lost despite shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

Neither team held a double-digit lead in the game, but the Celtics pushed ahead, 110-102, midway through the fourth quarter and appeared in control. Then the Nets responded with a quick 9-0 run that was capped by a Seth Curry 3-pointer to give the Nets a 111-110 lead with 3:29 left.

But Tatum would not let Boston fold. He made a pair of free throws and then stretched the lead to 114-111 with a tough hanging layup. After Irving answered with a basket inside, Tatum calmly drained a 17-foot fadeaway.

The Celtics still led by three with less than a minute remaining and the shot-clock winding down when Brown got Goran Dragic to fly by with a pump fake and then drilled a 3-pointer that made it 121-115 with 39.6 seconds to play, and Tatum sealed it at the charity stripe.

Observations from the game:

⋅ It was Irving’s first game in Boston since Game 4 of the playoffs last year, when he stomped on the Celtics’ logo at midcourt after the buzzer. Irving was booed whenever he touched the ball, and on Brooklyn’s first possession he fired a behind-the-back pass out of bounds, delighting the crowd. But he settled in soon after that and hit a 3-pointer before adding a 20-footer as he was fouled.

⋅ The Nets had no answer for Williams at either end of the floor in the first half. In addition to throwing down several dunks and going 5 for 5 from the field, he swatted away five Brooklyn shots. Sometimes it seemed as if the Nets were unaware of his shot-blocking prowess — on one possession Dragic somewhat lazily pushed into the lane and tried to flip up a casual underhand layup with Williams lurking. It didn’t end well for him.

⋅ The Nets struggled with foul trouble for most of the first half, putting Boston into the free-throw penalty early in each period. Durant collected his second less than five minutes into the game and convinced coach Steve Nash to leave him in. Moments later, clearly aware of his predicament, he offered no resistance at the rim as the Celtics gathered a pair of offensive rebounds before Tatum converted a 3-point play as he was fouled by Bruce Brown. The Celtics attempted 17 first-half free throws.

⋅ The first-half duel between Durant and Tatum was fun. During one second-quarter sequence, Tatum made Durant look a bit silly when he shook him with a side-step before drilling a 3-pointer. Durant instantly answered at the other end by surging past Tatum and converting a layup as he was fouled. Tatum had 20 first-half points and Durant added 19.

⋅ The Celtics held a 79-76 lead before the Nets responded with a 14-2 run. Five points of that flurry came immediately after Tatum went to the bench, which led to a very brief rest for him. He checked back in after less than 90 seconds and helped Boston close the quarter with an 8-0 burst.

