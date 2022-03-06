Brewster Academy captures NEPSAC boys’ basketball championship

“Our program is historically comprised of post-graduates and we’re slated to return 10 guys next year, which is by far the most ever,” said Brewster coach Jason Smith, whose program has sent 170 players to Division I colleges and 19 to the NBA over the past 20 years.

But after a rocky start, Brewster has won 16 straight thanks in no small part to the leadership of Boston’s Dastone Bowen and Harvard’s Reed Bailey, two seniors who set the tone in Sunday’s 79-61 win over visiting Northfield Mount Hermon in Wolfeboro, N.H. to secure Brewster’s seventh NEPSAC AAA title since 2008.

There were some growing pains early in the season for the youngest team in the storied history of the Brewster Academy boys’ basketball program.

Advertisement

“So, I knew that initially, coaching a bunch of 16-year-olds would be different than 18- or 19-year olds. They’ve improved in every aspect of the game, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Brewster (30-7) jumped all over NMH (30-5) with a 19-3 run early in the first half. Bowen (10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) sparked the fastbreak and Bailey (11 points), who is committed to Davidson, threw down a big dunk during that initial spurt.

After earning two close wins over NMH during the regular season, including a 92-86 victory in triple overtime on Feb. 5, Brewster came out on fire at home.

“We came out with great enthusiasm and energy and that was basically the ball game in the first six or seven minutes because of how hard they were playing off the jump,” said Smith.

Brewster held a 44-28 lead at the half that grew to 58-34 when the 6-foot-10 Bailey slammed home another dunk. NMH responded with a 10-0 run led by Army commit Jorn Everson (17 points), but 6-foot-9 juniors Matas Buzelis (18 points) and Taylor Bol Bowen (11 points) ensured Brewster wouldn’t relinquish its lead.

Advertisement

Milton’s Reid Ducharme joined those starters in double figures with 12 points.

“We’re going to have five to seven guys in double figures every game, and they’re going to average between 12 and 16 points,” said Smith. “[Utah Jazz star] Donovan Mitchell’s junior and senior year [at Brewster], he averaged 11 points, and he’s never scored below 20 in the NBA. That’s just the way we play. We want it to be balanced, so teams can’t focus in on any one guy.”

For Bowen, an Iowa commit who starred at O’Bryant and Worcester Academy before transferring up to Brewster, the national prep championships coming up next week is a great chance to put a bow on his high school career before heading off to college.

“We’re trying to go out with a bang,” said Bowen. “We won the Lakes Region League, we won NEPSAC, and now we want Nationals. Back in October and November, they wrote us off. They thought we were one of the worst teams in Brewster history. So we still got that chip on our shoulder today, and we plan on winning it all”

Division Class B

Rivers 73, Canterbury 61 — Down by 1 with time winding down in the first half, Jayden Ndjigue took his opportunity to change the momentum. As an opposing guard looked to attack the basket, Ndjigue worked through a screen to steal the ball and sink a fastbreak bucket just before intermission.

Advertisement

Ndjigue’s decisive basket provided the Red Wings (22-5) with the push they needed to win the NEPSAC Class B Championship over Canterbury.

“I matched his aggressive energy offensively with aggressive defense,” said Ndjigue, a junior guard, who scored 18 points in the win. “It fueled us and gave us a lot of energy, it reiterated that we can play with anyone. That solidified that we could really win this game and pull away.”

Down by 9 in the first half, Rivers rallied in a game that became back-and-forth until they pulled away late in the second half.

Senior guard Drew Martin led Rivers with 19 points, with sophomore guard Amir Lindsey (11 points) and senior captain Max Poulton (10 points) adding valuable buckets.

“The thing for us all year is that the guys play for each other, they’re connected, they’re all the things you would want,” said coach Keith Zalaski. “I felt it on the bus ride down last night. This group was ready. They want to make memories that last. They had to do it for each other. I’m very lucky to be their coach.”

Division Class AA

Worcester Academy 85, Bradford Christian 83 — Senior guard Dan Becil drained a clutch 3-pointer with 4 seconds left to give the Hilltoppers (12-5) the championship win in the NEPSAC Class AA tournament.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story.