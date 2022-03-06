Jin Young Ko, on a Tiger Woods-like streak, wins for sixth time in her past 10 starts

SINGAPORE — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole Sunday for a 6-under-par 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore by two strokes over fellow South Korean In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.

Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30).

Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break, which included time with her family in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, Calif.