Kyrie Irving was prepared for rude reception from TD Garden crowd

He was booed whenever he touched the ball, and in the final seconds of the Nets’ 126-120 loss, a loud “Kyrie sucks” chant broke out. After the game, Irving, who left the Celtics following the 2018-19 season and signed with the Nets, said he doesn’t expect Boston crowds to treat him any differently in the years to come, before adding a jab of his own.

After the Nets defeated the Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series at TD Garden last year, former Boston point guard Kyrie Irving stomped on the leprechaun logo as he left the court. On Sunday, he returned for the first time since then.

“I know it’s going to be like that the rest of my career coming in here,” he said. “It’s like the scorned girlfriend who wants an explanation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like, ‘It was fun while it lasted.’”

Irving finished Sunday’s game with 19 points and six assists. Former Celtics big man Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis, who sat in second-row seats and was involved in some verbal sparring with Nets star Kevin Durant during the game, wore a T-shirt with a leprechaun on it that said ‘Respect the logo,’ an apparent reference to Irving’s gesture last season.

Robert Williams a handful

The Nets had no answer for Robert Williams at either end of the floor in the first half. In addition to throwing down several dunks and going 5 for 5 from the field, he swatted away five Brooklyn shots. Sometimes it seemed as if the Nets were unaware of his shot-blocking prowess. On one possession, Goran Dragic somewhat lazily pushed into the lane and tried to flip up a casual underhand layup with Williams lurking. It didn’t end well for him.

“He’s not necessarily a stat sheet guy,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said of Williams. “He does so many things for us. Just his presence out there, keeping balls alive that he may not get credited for, altering shots if he doesn’t block them and defending multiple positions. He’s not necessarily a stat sheet guy, like I mentioned, but Rob is almost the anchor for our defense and we know how important he is.”

Williams finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Nik Stauskas had choice to make

Udoka said veteran wing Nik Stauskas had about five potential suitors before ultimately deciding to sign a two-year deal with the Celtics on Friday. He added that the team was looking into signing Stauskas before second-year wing Aaron Nesmith suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Boston’s win over the Grizzlies on Thursday.

“It was a matter of him trying to pick the best spot for himself,” Udoka said. “The shooting numbers, a proven NBA guy that’s played some minutes played into it as well. He’s got a sample size of what he’s done in the NBA.”

Coach K made an impact on Ime Udoka

Udoka was an assistant coach with the USA Basketball Select team during Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final few seasons leading USA Basketball. He said it was impactful being in meetings and attending team meals with Krzyzewski, who coached his final regular-season game Saturday, when Duke lost to North Carolina.

“Yesterday was obviously a tough game, but a celebration of his career, which is crazy when you look back at how long he’s been doing it and the players and lives he’s impacted,” Udoka said. “It was basically a full day of coverage on it, so obviously it’s a testament to what he’s done, not just as a coach and the numbers and the championships, but the players he’s touched and the people that came back to support him.”

