Northeastern seeded third in NCAA women’s hockey tournament

Northeastern, which won its fifth straight Hockey East title Saturday, has a first-round bye. The Huskies will face the winner of a Thursday regional opening-round game between Wisconsin (25-7-4), the team they fell to in last year’s national championship game, and Clarkson (22-11-3.) on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies (30-4-2) earned the third seed in the NCAA women’s hockey tournament and will host a regional at their home, Matthews Arena.

Northeastern coach Dave Flint already was preparing for Wisconsin and Clarkson before the official announcements were made Sunday evening.

“You win [the league title], and you enjoy it for about 15 minutes, and then you start thinking about the next team. The players know that come Monday, it’s business and there are bigger accomplishments to take care of.”

Despite falling to Princeton in the first round of the ECAC tournament, Harvard also earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson (22-9) will face a familiar foe in Minnesota-Duluth in an opening-round game at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis Thursday night. The teams met in a two-game series in January, with Minnesota-Duluth taking both games. The Bulldogs’ coaching staff is made up of a former Harvard associate coach, Maura Crowell, and former Harvard goaltender Laura Bellamy.

The top seed in the tournament is WCHA champion Ohio State (29-6), while seven-time national champion Minnesota earned the second seed.

This is the first NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament in this new expanded format, created in response to an in-depth investigation of inequities between the men’s and women’s tournaments. As a response to those findings, the women’s tournament increased from eight teams to 11 teams, which is 27 percent of all Division 1 programs, the same percentage of men’s programs that qualify for the postseason.

Next week’s tournament is the first to feature regional sites like the men’s tournament. However, unlike on the men’s side, these sites are dependent upon the top four seeds in the tournament. Another difference is that each regional’s host seed gets a first-round bye, except for seeds four and five. Those two teams (ECAC Hockey champion Colgate and league runner-up Yale) play each other in a regional final without an opening-round game.

Northeastern is determined to get back to the national title game for the second consecutive year and emerge victorious this time.

“The mentality of the whole team is to go to Penn State and win the national championship,” said senior forward Alina Mueller, the team’s leading scorer in Saturday’s Hockey East championship game. “[The Hockey East title] is a nice win, and we will celebrate, but we know our season is not over.”