Red Sox add three pitchers on minor-league deals

Bracho, 29, appeared in 91 games for Arizona from 2015-18. He missed all of 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery and appeared in only one game in 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox don’t know when spring training will start, with the lockout by the owners in its fourth month. But they added three more players to the roster on Sunday.

Bracho pitched in 49 games with a 4.14 ERA for Triple A Sacramento in the Giants organization last season. He then pitched in 22 winter-league games, allowing five earned runs and striking out 31 over 27 innings.

Gillies, 29, has no major league experience. He appeared in 215 games in the Seattle organization from 2015-21 and had a 3.96 ERA. Danish, 27, had 11 appearances with the White Sox from 2016-18.

Catching on

Director of player development Brian Abraham said OF/1B Stephen Scott is now a full-time catcher after being tried at the position for 19 games last season. Scott, 24, was a 10th-round draft pick from Vanderbilt in 2019. He has an .875 OPS in 139 minor-league games since. He finished last season at High A Greenville. Michael Gettys, an outfielder who converted to pitching last season, remains in the organization as a pitcher . . . Fenway Sports Group had a partners meeting at JetBlue Park over the weekend with representatives of the Sox, Liverpool, Pittsburgh Penguins, NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and their other properties on hand . . . Only three reporters covered Sunday’s workout, about a dozen fewer than would usually be the case for the major league team starting camp . . . Radio legend Joe Castiglione, who has a home in the area, stopped by the workout.

