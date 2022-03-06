Rivers girls’ hockey team captures NEPSAC Dorothy Howard (Small) title

“The momentum for us a lot of times is that big save from Eve that gets the girls going,” said Rives coach Courtney Sheary. “For her to play the way she did today in her last game as a Red Wing got our girls up and ready to go each and every shift.”

Junior forward Stella Mullen added a goal in the third, and senior captain Eve Stone stood on her head in goal, as fifth-seeded Rivers girls’ hockey teamtook the NEPSAC Dorothy Howard (Small) Championship with a 2-0 shutout over New Hampton.

Senior captain Kayla Castellucci started the game with a bang, scoring just three minutes in.

Playing as an underdog in each game of the tournament, Sheary said the Red Wings (17-9-1) stuck to what they do best.

“Our team grew over the year,” she said. “We started playing as a team and we just went with our system. Got the puck in deep, and hunted in the offensive zone.”

Sheary attributed a lot of the team’s success to their senior class and first-year assistant coach Ryan Bourque, the son of former Bruins Hall-of-Famer Ray Bourque.

“To have the leadership of all nine [seniors] got us where we are today and I’m thankful for all of them,” she said. “[Bourque] has so much experience with hockey, which helped us get to where we are.”

Division Patsy Odden (Large)

BB&N 4, Deerfield 1 — Freshman forward Hannah Weyerhaeuser scored 2 goals and added an assist, and senior forwards Sophia Kennedy and Ashley Hallice each recorded a goal and an assist for the Knights, who win the NEPSAC Patsy Odden (Large) Championship.

“This was probably our best game that we played from start to finish,” said coach Ed Bourget. “This is the culmination for the seniors to get the victory. It was a total team effort and it was for everyone who’s ever played here, and we took that to heart.”

Sophomore goalie Alexsa Caron solidified her case for tournament MVP by allowing just two goals in the tournament, and making 28 saves in the final.

“Her body positioning and the way that she handles the first shot and is able to control the rebounds has a big thing to do with it,” Bourget said. “She has a lot of poise for a sophomore. Over this year, she became really confident in herself as a player.”

Boys

Division Martin/Earl

Kent 4, Brunswick 2 — Senior Cole Watson struck twice to lead the Lions to the NEPSAC Martin/Earl championship win. Classmates Joey Sciabarra and Dante Palombo found the back of the net as well.

Division Piatelli/Simmons

Pomfret 4, Frederick Gunn (Conn.) 2 — Captain Nils Forselius opened the scoring, and then netted the game-winner for the Griffins (13-5-4) to take the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons championship. Jesse Heinberg scored early and Declan Chapman’s empty-netter put an exclamation on the win.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story.