Tabor Academy finally snips the nets after winning the NEPSAC Class AA girls’ basketball title

Tabor, which lost its last four finals appearances, hadn’t won a NEPSAC crown since 2011.

“I wasn’t sure what to do, I’ve never won anything before!” the Tabor Academy senior captain exclaimed as she climbed down after helping the top-seeded Seawolves win the NEPSAC Class AA championship, 57-45, over visiting No. 2 Tilton in Stone Gymnasium in Marion, Mass.

Teagan Curran is supremely confident on the basketball court. But scaling a ladder to snip down a net? That’s something new.

“It feels amazing,” said senior Cassidy Yeomans, who connected on four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 19 points. “This has been our goal since Day 1. This team has put in so much work. We really were a team this year. It’s awesome to go all the way.”

Tabor Academy's Cassidy Yeomans gets her turn to snip the nets after Sunday's NEPSAC Class AA championship victory over Tilton.

Behind a ferocious defense and a determination to get to the rim and draw fouls, the Seawolves (22-2) pulled away with a 16-0 run over a seven-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters that flipped a 35-34 deficit into a 50-35 lead with 3:20 remaining in the game.

Tabor’s defense forced Tilton (22-3) into 26 turnovers and 35 percent shooting for the game, while the Seawolves enjoyed a 20-5 advantage in points from the free throw line (and a 26-10 advantage in attempts).

The Bentley-bound Yeomans, who grew up in Marion and played her final high school game in front of a bevy of family and friends, scored the final three points of that 16-0 run, then added four clutch free throws in the final minute.

“It’s been her team for more than one year – at least two, maybe three,” said Tabor coach Will Becker. “She’s mom . . . They all love her and they’d run through a wall for her. She stepped up today and had a beautiful game.”

Also stepping up was Ava Black, a 14-year-old freshman from Auburn, New Hampshire, who finished with 13 points and five rebounds, including eight points during that 16-0 spurt.

“I just had to play how I normally play,” Black said. “My hard work got me here. I didn’t feel like a freshman. We’re all just high schoolers. That’s my mentality and it works.”

Despite struggling to finish around the hoop, Rhode Island-bound junior Sophia Vital contributed everywhere else, finishing with nine points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds.

“She’s the best player to ever put on a Tabor uniform,” Becker said. “This is a storied program. We’ve sent players to UConn and South Carolina and won championships and she’s the best one to ever lace them up in a Tabor uniform.”

Tilton was led by sophomore Ahnay Adams, who grew up just 20 minutes down the road in New Bedford. She finished with 14 points and six steals despite battling foul trouble. Senior Alyssa Moreland, Tilton’s 1,000-point scorer, was held without a field goal, but chipped in with nine rebounds and four steals.

Class A

Loomis Chaffee 53, Thayer 38 — In January, after four straight losses and with his team struggling to defend man-to-man, Loomis Chaffee coach Adrian Stewart made the switch to a 2-3 zone. Loomis Chaffee’s 2-3 zone defense swarmed the top-seeded Thayer and led the third-seeded Pelicans (17-10) to the program’s first NEPSAC title in Braintree.

“We figured out early that we couldn’t really guard anyone man-to-man,” Stewart said. “I prefer to be a man guy, but we decided to go zone, and the kids picked it up.”

Loomis Chaffee's Ke'iara Odume (23) fights for a rebound with Thayer's Summer Warren (34) and Emma Dahl (32) in Sunday's NEPSAC Class A championship girls' basketball game in Braintree.

Junior Carys Baker had 17 points and eight rebounds, including three 3-pointers. Baker used her size on the interior against the Tigers (20-5), but also found a rhythm with her outside shot.

“She’s been influential all season,” Stewart said. “She’s the kind of person that everyone wants to play with, and nobody really wants to play against her because she can get you so many different ways.”

The two teams were locked early on, as the Pelicans’ 2-3 zone was proving effective, but they weren’t hitting shots at the other end. Things started to click in the second quarter — the Loomis defense held Thayer without a field goal for the entire eight minutes, and Baker and sophomore Ke’iara Odume (16 points, 13 rebounds) started hitting their looks from the outside. After holding a one-point advantage after one quarter, the Pelicans ballooned their lead to 15 points at halftime.

Stewart said they came into the game focusing on stopping the Tigers in transition, and keying in on limiting Thayer junior Aoibhe Gormley, who Stewart described as “a problem”. The Pelicans did just that — Gormley didn’t have a field goal at the half and, though she finished with a team-high 16 points, the Pelicans did enough to slow her and the Tigers down.

The Pelicans continued to expand their lead early in the second half, pushing it up to 22 after three quarters. Though the Tigers put together a run in the fourth, it was too little, too late.

“We had to really earn it,” Stewart said. “We set the goal back in late November that this is where we wanted to be. We had to go through a roller-coaster ride to get here.”

Class B

Brooks 76, St. Luke’s 75 — Taina Mair’s game-ending floater helped Brooks (21-0) win it in overtime and claim the NEPSAC Class B championship.

Correspondents Brendan Kurie reported from Marion and Michael Puzzanghera from Braintree. Ethan Fuller contributed.