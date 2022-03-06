Kentucky women’s basketball upsets No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC championship game

In Tory Verdi’s first season as coach of the UMass women’s basketball team, the Minutewomen lost their last 11 games and took a 40-point beating in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. Five years later, Verdi has UMass on top. The program’s turnaround reached its apex on Sunday, as the Minutewomen (26-6, 11-4 A-10) topped No. 1 seed Dayton, 62-56, in the A-10 tournament title game in Wilmington, Del., to claim their first conference title and seal their spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years. “When I took the job over, my mentality was, we’re going to go right in, we’re going to fix this, we’re going to win right away, and that’s not the case,” Verdi said. “You never know what it’s really like until you get into the program. We wanted to bring good kids into the program in order to sustain success, and from where we were to where we are now, it’s unbelievable.” A-10 Player of the Year Sam Breen scored 19 points and had eight rebounds, while Wilmington native Ber’Nyah Mayo added 14 points — including some clutch free throws down the stretch — to help UMass win the title in her hometown. With UMass leading, 58-46, midway through the final frame, the Flyers (25-5, 14-1 A-10) came storming back with a 8-0 run highlighted by clutch triples from sophomore Makira Cook — who led Dayton with 18 points — and grad student Erin Whalen . With UMass clinging on to a 4-point lead, but Mayo calmly drilled four straight free throws to help UMass cement its first NCAA tournament berth since 1998. “I’m just super excited for our players, our fans, the community,” Verdi said. “We finally will get the level of respect we deserve.”

Dre’una Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds left Sunday, and Kentucky rallied from 15 points down to upset top-ranked South Carolina, 64-62, to win their first Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament championship since 1982. Seventh-seeded Kentucky (19-11), which hadn’t reached this game since 2014, won their 10th straight game with the biggest being its upset of top-ranked South Carolina (28-2) after knocking off sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee to reach the SEC championship game . . . Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and the UConn women (24-5) cruised into the Big East title game with a 71-51 win over No. 5 seed Marquette. Paige Bueckers , the reigning national player of the year, played 18 minutes and finished with two points, two rebounds and two assists. The sophomore was playing her fifth game since returning from a left-knee injury that kept her out more than two months.

Braintree’s Timberlake sends NU men packing

Nicolas Timberlake of Braintree scored 25 points as the top-seeded Towson men’s basketball team defeated ninth-seeded Northeastern, 68-61, in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament in Washington. Timberlake shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. Cam Holden had 18 points and six assists for Towson (25-7). Chris Doherty had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (9-22). Nikola Djogo and Jahmyl Telfort added 11 points each . . . Greg Summers and John Carter Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Navy (21-10) narrowly defeated the Boston University men, 85-80, in overtime to advance to the Patriot League tournament championship in Annapolis, Md. Javante McCoy tied a career high with 30 points for the Terriers (21-12) while Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points . . . Darnell Rogers scored 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat UMass Lowell, 93-85, in overtime in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference tourney in Baltimore. After Allin Blunt, who scored a career-high 33 points for the River Hawks (15-16), tied the game with 35 seconds left in regulation, Max Brooks blocked a UMBC shot with 10 seconds to go but the River Hawks turned the ball over before getting off a winning attempt. UMBC (17-13) reeled off nine-straight points to break the game open in OT . . . Michgian State coach Tom Izzo passed Indiana’s Bob Knight for most wins at a Big Ten school with his 663rd in a 77-67 conference triumph over visiting Maryland. Knight remains the leader in conference wins, with 353 to second-place Izzo’s 322.

Basketball

Knicks’ Randle draws $50K fine

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $50,000 by the NBA for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson in a confrontation during the third quarter of the Suns’ wild 115-114 victory on Friday, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation . . . LeBron James scored 56 points, shooting 19 for 31 from the field, 6 for 11 on three-pointers and 11 for 12 from the free throw line to lead the Lakers to a 124-116 victory over Golden State on Saturday night, marking the most points he has scored since joining the Lakers in 2018 and the third-most he has scored during his 19-year career. The four-time MVP matched Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young for the most points scored in a game this season.

Auto racing

Bowman wins NASCAR race at Vegas

Alex Bowman outsprinted Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson to the finish line to win Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bowman, 28, of Tucson, Ariz., recorded his seventh career NASCAR Sprint Cup Series victory and denied Larson, who won last week’s race at Fontana, Calif., from winning back-to-back races. Ross Chastain finished third, Kyle Busch was fourth and William Byron was fifth, giving Hendrick Motorsports three finishers among the top five.

Miscellany

Pride suffer overtime setback

Madison Packer put the winning tally past goaltender Katie Burt (32 saves) at 4:23 of overtime to lead the host Metropolitan Riveters to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Pride, who got goals from Taylor Wenczkowski for a 1-0 lead at 15:18 of the first period and Meghara McManus who tied it, 2-2, at 17:29 of the second . . . Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, canceled league matches for Sunday, calling “unacceptable and unfortunate” the fan violence that broke out Saturday night during a soccer match between Querétaro and Atlas, the defending Liga MX champion. Atlas was leading, 1-0, in the 62d minute when a brawl erupted in the stands at Estadio Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, injuring 22 fans. “Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority,” Arriola said on Twitter.

