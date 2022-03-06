UMass women’s basketball holds off Dayton to win first Atlantic 10 title, punch ticket to NCAA tournament

“When I took the job over, my mentality was, we’re going to go right in, we’re going to fix this, we’re going to win right away, and that’s not the case,” Verdi said. “You never know what it’s really like until you get into the program. We wanted to bring good kids into the program in order to sustain success, and from where we were to where we are now, it’s unbelievable.”

The program’s turnaround reached its apex on Sunday, as the Minutewomen (26-6, 11-4 A-10) topped first-seeded Dayton in the A-10 tournament title game, 62-56, to claim their first conference title and seal their spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years.

In Tory Verdi’s first season in charge of the UMass women’s basketball team, the Minutewomen lost their last 11 games and took a 40-point beating in the first round of the Atlantic 10 tournament. Five years later, Verdi has UMass on top.

A-10 Player of the Year Sam Breen posted 19 points and eight rebounds, while Wilmington, Del. native Ber’Nyah Mayo added 14 — including some clutch free throws down the stretch — to help UMass to the title in her hometown.

The Minutewomen jumped out to a strong start, with a Breen 3-pointer late in the first quarter extending the early lead to 20-10. The Flyers (25-5, 14-1 A-10) closed within 2 points with with 2:32 to go in the second, but UMass closed on a 7-0 run to take a 37-28 lead into halftime.

Breen’s jumper to open the third quarter restored the double-digit lead, but the star center couldn’t find her rhythm for the rest of the period; she got a little help from sophomore Makennah White, who converted on a second-chance layup, plus two more buckets off of turnovers, to piece together a commanding 15-point lead late in the third.

With UMass leading, 58-46, midway through the final frame, the Flyers came storming back with a 8-0 run highlighted by clutch triples from sophomore Makira Cook — who led Dayton with 18 points — and grad student Erin Whalen.

Clinging on to a 4-point lead, it got a bit nervy for the Minutewomen in the final minutes, but Mayo calmly drilled four straight free throws to put things out of reach and help UMass to its first NCAA tournament berth since 1998.

“I’m just super excited for our players, our fans, the community,” Verdi said. “We finally will get the level of respect we deserve.”

