Israeli Prime Minister Bennett says attempt to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia is ‘moral obligation’

Bennett had a three-hour dinner meeting at the Kremlin on Saturday, and then made a stop to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his flight back to Israel.

Bennett, whose blitz of diplomacy follows days of criticism by Ukraine for not denouncing Russia and Putin by name for the invasion, spoke with its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, their third conversation in the last 24 hours, according to the prime minister's office.

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who surprised observers by popping up in Moscow this weekend for an unannounced meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Sunday he remains in touch with both Russia and Ukraine and will press ahead with attempts to broker an end to the fighting.

The prime minister gave no details of his talks with any of the leaders but said he would keep working as a go-between.

"As you all know, the situation on the ground is not good. The human suffering is great and is liable to be much greater," Bennett said Sunday at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting. "Even if the chance is not great - as soon as there is even a small opening, and we have access to all sides and the capability - I see this as our moral obligation to make every effort."

Israel has strained to balance its support for Ukraine, the ancestral home of many Israelis and the only other country besides Israel with a Jewish leader, with its reluctance to provoke Russia, which backs the Syrian regime on Israel's northern border and has quietly allowed Israel to carry out strikes against Iran-backed militant groups there.

Zelensky did not describe his conversations with Bennett in a video he released Sunday, but did list the Israeli as one of the world leaders who has contacted him in recent days. Previously, Zelensky had expressed disappointment in Bennett's response to the invasion, telling reporters last week that unlike other Israelis who have showered Ukraine with love and support, he didn't feel the prime minister was "wrapped in our flag."

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, went further, slamming Israel for failing to match the aid offered by other nations and of forgetting Ukraine's history of aiding Jews during the Holocaust.

But Israel's support for Ukraine has grown more robust as the fighting has raged. The country is sending medical and humanitarian aid and has eased restrictions on Ukrainian refugees entering Israel even if they are not eligible to immigrate as Jews. Israel voted to condemn Russia in the United Nations last week.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has been more vocal than Bennett in calling out Russia for the invasion.

Diplomatic observers say that has allowed Israel, so far, to achieve its goal of backing Ukraine without alienating Moscow. Bennett’s diplomatic outreach, they say, gives him an additional reason to maintain a public posture of neutrality.