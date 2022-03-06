On Ukraine’s border, Moldovans wonder: Where will Putin stop?

And if the Russians do get this far, Nikitenko wondered, would they necessarily stop?

“I can’t stop watching,” Mayor Alexander Nikitenko said. “If they take Odessa, it’s clear they’ll come here next.”

ON THE DNIESTER RIVER — Just 8 miles from the Ukrainian border, the mayor of a village in Moldova watched rolling television coverage of the Russian invasion next door. He fiddled with a pen, removing and replacing its lid, staring at the screen as it showed the Russian advance toward Odessa, the nearest big city on the Ukrainian side.

Such questions are being asked all across Eastern Europe in former communist republics like Moldova. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shattered assumptions about the post-Cold War order, providing clear evidence that President Vladimir Putin of Russia sees Europe’s borders as open to being redrawn by force.

A poor country of 2.6 million squeezed between Ukraine and Romania, Moldova is perhaps the most vulnerable. Unlike Poland and the Baltic states, Moldova is not a member of NATO. It is not a member of the European Union either but submitted a hurried, long-shot application last week, something akin to sending up a flare.

Most problematically, two decades before Russian-speaking separatists carved a chunk out of Ukraine, they did the same thing in Moldova.

In 1992, Moscow-backed separatists took control of a thin 250-mile sliver of land, known as Transnistria, that runs along much of the eastern bank of the Dniester River as well as parts of the western bank.

They also claim pockets of land still controlled by Moldova, including Nikitenko’s village, Varnita.

Transnistria has never been recognized internationally — not even by Russia. But Russia keeps 1,500 soldiers there, nominally to keep the peace and guard a huge Soviet-era munitions cache.

If Russian forces advance to the Moldovan border, some Moldovans fear that Russia will soon either recognize Transnistria, much as it did with Ukraine’s self-declared separatist republics — giving Moscow a similar pretext to officially occupy it — and perhaps even later absorb it into either a pro-Russian Ukraine or Russia itself.

Arrows on a map of Ukraine presented at a televised briefing about the Russian invasion Tuesday by the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, suggested that Russian troops in Ukraine planned to enter Transnistria after capturing Odessa. The Belarusian ambassador to Moldova later apologized for Lukashenko’s map, claiming it was a mistake.

Within the Moldovan government, senior officials have discreetly discussed concerns that Russia might occupy Moldova entirely, two Moldovan officials said on the condition of anonymity.

“People are scared, literally scared,” said Alexandru Flenchea, an analyst and former deputy prime minister of Moldova, who oversaw efforts to reintegrate Transnistria. “Many are considering emigration, before they might themselves become refugees.”

Although small and impoverished, Moldova has historically been a bellwether for power dynamics in Eastern Europe. In little more than two centuries, the country has formed part of the Ottoman Empire, the Russian Empire, the Kingdom of Romania, and the Soviet Union.

Along the Dniester River, that complex history, coupled with the combustive nature of the current moment, has prompted expectations of a coming power shift.

The Dniester may now become the border between Russia and the West, said Sergei Shirokov, a Transnistria-based political analyst and former Transnistrian official. “Will that border be an Iron Curtain?” Shirokov asked. “Or will it be a flexible border?”

Josep Borrell Fontelles, the European Union’s top diplomat, visited Moldova on Wednesday in a show of support, while Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, visited Sunday.

“We strongly support Moldova’s territorial integrity,” Blinken said in a joint press briefing with the Moldovan president, Maia Sandu.

In the short term, some have speculated that either Transnistrian forces or the Russian troops in Transnistria may be sucked into the fighting themselves, to aid Russia’s campaign in southwest Ukraine. On Friday evening, a news agency run by Transnistrian authorities said a missile had hit a Ukrainian railroad line close to Transnistria, highlighting the risk of military spillover. On Sunday, a television channel run by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed that recent Russian strikes on a Ukrainian airport had been fired from Transnistria. Both the Moldovan government and the Transnistrian authorities denied the report.

As recently as Sunday morning, Moldovan officials and foreign diplomats said there was no evidence the Transnistrian leadership was seeking to involve itself in the fighting. Sandu, Moldova’s president, said Sunday that the Russian invasion had left the country feeling unsafe. But she and other Moldovan officials have otherwise tried to avoid inflaming tensions. In parliamentary elections last year, about a third of Moldovans voted for parties supportive of Russia.

In an interview, the Moldovan prime minister, Natalia Gavrilita, said her government faced more pressing challenges — such as the sudden influx of more than 230,000 refugees. There are almost no free hotel beds in Chisinau, the Moldovan capital, and many refugees are staying in makeshift camps and the homes of ordinary Moldovans.

“We are a neutral country, we have always acted through the prism of neutrality, and we fully expect others to do so,” Gavrilita said. “We don’t see an imminent danger” of Transnistria joining the war, she added. “This is, for now, a hypothetical question.”

The Transnistrian leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, declined an interview request; the head of Transnistria’s external affairs department, Vitaly Ignatiev, declined to comment when reached by phone; and Transnistrian authorities also denied entry permits to The New York Times.

In recent public statements, however, the Transnistrian leadership has sought to downplay any tensions.

Any disruption to the status quo would risk upsetting Transnistrian trade and food supply, much of which is reliant on Moldova, Ukraine, and the European Union. It could also endanger one of Transnistria’s main revenue streams — the fees it collects from Moldova for the electricity that Transnistria supplies to Chisinau.

Transnistrians lining up to withdraw cash in Varnita expressed little enthusiasm for a new armed conflict.

“I want Transnistria to be independent,” said Anastasia Secretariova, a 31-year-old homemaker standing in line. “But what Putin did made everything worse.”

Secretariova’s heart sank at the thought of her 3-year-old twins growing up to fight in “a war without any purpose,” she said. Her friends enlisted in the local Russian-led forces also have little appetite for more fighting, Secretariova added. “They just want to live in peace.”

Ultimately, though, the residents of Transnistria will have little say over what happens here, said Shirokov, the Transnistrian analyst and former official.

“The Eurasian continent is being reshaped,” Shirokov said. “Whether it’s Russia alone that reshapes our future, or both Russia and America, we don’t know. But what is clear is that it won’t be our own hands that will be influencing things.”