In ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,’ domestic affairs with a light touch

Twin-sister playwrights Allison and Margaret Engel loosely stitch together some of Bombeck’s snappiest one-liners for the somewhat shallow “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End,” now at Merrimack Repertory Theatre through March 13 (it’s also available digitally until that date). The 80-minute romp is similar to the approach the Engels took with their “Red-Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins,” in which Karen MacDonald, who plays Bombeck, also starred (at the Lyric Stage Company in 2015).

LOWELL — From the 1960s through the ‘90s, Erma Bombeck captured the trials and tribulations of suburban housewives with her nationally syndicated column “At Wit’s End.” As a woman whose idea of housework was to “sweep the room with a glance,” Bombeck wrote with honesty and humor about the drudgery, exhaustion, isolation, but also great joy that add up to motherhood.

What “Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End” lacks in dramatic tension and depth, the production almost makes up for through the combination of local treasure MacDonald’s luminous performance, a delightfully dynamic set by Daniel Zimmerman, and some clever choreography by director Terry Berliner.

The Engels introduce us to Bombeck as if she is making an appearance on a TV talk show or at some other event. But then we move into Bombeck’s home, and the three distinct playing areas — the living room, kitchen, and bedroom — that defined the world of Bombeck’s column. To help orient us to Cherrywood Acres, the tract housing development where Erma and husband Bill raised their three children, Zimmerman has also included a backdrop that resembles a three-dimensional, aerial view of the neighborhood, complete with tiny cars parked in driveways and living room lights illuminated. This street view is perpendicular to the area where MacDonald performs, adding to the imaginative atmosphere of the play.

MacDonald brings her astonishing ability to disappear into a character, even when, in this case, the character is so lightly drawn. With just a grimace or a smile, MacDonald keeps us oriented to the moments Bombeck is exploring, while Berliner’s swift pace helps navigate the transitions from one Bombeck topic — and affiliated zingers — to another.

Watching MacDonald dance along with a moronic advertising jingle or gracefully vacuum up some toys from the shag carpet is great fun, and highlights Bombeck’s ability to reveal the advertising world’s false narrative about the glamour of the American housewife. Bombeck’s gift lay partly in her ability to poke holes in that unrealistic image: “Motherhood is the world’s second oldest profession, but unlike the first, there’s no money in it.” And, “I haven’t trusted polls since I read that 62 percent of women have affairs during their lunch hour. I’ve never met a woman in my life that would give up lunch for sex.”

The script’s weakness is that it only glancingly touches on Bombeck when she’s not crafting her columns. We are missing the passion that drove her to give voice to women who were too often ignored (“Housewives have important things to say, but there’s usually no one to talk to but the tropical fish”); the pay disparity and dismissal of the contributions of women in the workforce (“When one of our children was asked at school what I did, he said I was a syndicated Communist”); her efforts to pass the Equal Rights Amendment and her disappointment when it fell short. The stories skip over more serious issues, such as parenting teens, aging with her husband, confronting breast cancer, and looking back on her life at the end.

Of course, we appreciate her determination to keep it light: “If you can’t make it better, you had better laugh at it. And if you can laugh at it, you can live with it.” But we also know that some heartbreak and struggle fuel this optimism, and without that balance, we only get a superficial picture of this remarkable woman.

