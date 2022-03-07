The songs these 11 Bostonians play to chase the winter blahs

So throw another log on the fire, pour yourself a hot beverage, and hit play. There’s something here for every one of your wintry hearts.

In an attempt to thaw our ice-dammed arteries, we asked some notable music-loving Bostonians to play a little parlor game with us: Name a song you turn to when you’re fending off the winter doldrums, and tell us why it works.

Winter’s deep freeze, and its attendant feelings of gloom and isolation, are not exactly news around these parts. The snow may be melting, but we know better than to trust that Mother Nature will spare us another cold snap before the month is out. The baseball gods, too, are against us: We can’t even have spring training.

Pebbles has been a fixture on Boston radio for more years than she cares to mention. The Wareham native, an activist for youth literacy when she’s not on the air with HOT 96.9′s GetUp Crew, says she has a “Feel Good” playlist that starts with Beyoncé’s “Love on Top”: “It’s an instant pick-me-up, makes me want to dance and sing at the top of my lungs. And come on — it’s Beyoncé. Nothing says heat like Beyoncé.”

Eminem and Dr. Dre reunited during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

If you listen to the Celtics on the radio, you know that longtime play-by-play announcer Sean Grande loves to talk classic hip-hop. Grande considered choosing a West Coast jam by the late Tupac (say, “California Love”) before settling on Eminem and Dr. Dre’s “Say What You Say,” which he listened to for years as his pregame “warmup” song. “It was the icon Chuck D who drew a parallel between what I do and rap,“ Grande says. “The idea of communicating, often with as many words as possible, in a small window, while not sacrificing elocution.”

Breakout artist Oompa beats the winter blahs with one of her own songs, “Amen,” which features the rapper Benji. She wrote it for herself, Oompa says, “for the inevitable sadness of times like winter and depression.” The song is meant to “inspire you to keep going,” she says. “Because the goal is both here and on the way.”

Soul singer-songwriter Jesse Dee, who plays Atwood’s Tavern on April 2, has been digging on the music of the R&B singer Lady Wray for years now. Her new record, “Piece of Me,” “has only increased my affinity for her music,” he says. “While the whole album is packed to the brim with soul-warming heat, the track ‘Under the Sun’ is a feel-good scorcher that’s guaranteed to melt away even the darkest, ice-encrusted winter blues.”

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Jamie Bissonnette is such a hardcore music guy, he calls the bio section on his website “Liner Notes.” The James Beard Award-winning chef behind Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey grew up on punk rock, but lately he’s had Funkadelic on repeat: “Specifically the track ‘Can You Get to That.’” The song’s beat and groove, he says, “bring light to the darkest time of the year.”

Meghna Chakrabarti, the unflappable host of WBUR’s “On Point,” has been working overtime lately, what with the various crises we’re facing and all. So we’re only too happy to let her stretch the rules a bit and choose two songs. These days she finds herself going back to “We Know the Way,” from the “Moana” soundtrack. “Listening to a celebration of ancient Polynesian navigators and how they traveled thousands of miles across open ocean always makes me more inspired to manage what’s to come, no matter how uncertain,” she says. Her honorary mention goes to Erik Satie’s gorgeous piano meditation “Gymnopedie No. 1,” “for its capacity to lift and transport me no matter the time of day, place I am, or weather outside.”

A dancer and an expert in conflict resolution, Aysha Upchurch is the director of the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s HipHopEX program, where music is an educational tool. While navigating the snowbanks of Harvard Square, she cues up “Just Fine” by Mary J. Blige. “ ‘I like what I see when I’m looking at me when I’m walking past the mirror . . . I wouldn’t change my life, my life’s just fine.’ These bars remind me to remind myself that I am living a beautiful life where I love what I do,” she says. “It reminds me that I have agency in my life and can attract the energy and outcomes I want.”

Salem-based newcomer Snøw may have adopted the perfect moniker for the hibernation season, but he’s just as susceptible to the winter blues as the rest of us. Currently crushing it on the streaming services, Snøw (Samuel Morales) has been dubbed “the lo-fi king” by the influential DJ Zane Lowe. As he prepares to headline Cafe 939 on Friday, he calls “Real S—” by Juice WRLD and benny blanco his go-to song for uplift because “it reminds me of all the positive aspects of my life. It’s also just mad hype, for real.”

Silvana Estrada JACKIE RUSSO/NYT

Damon Krukowski helped usher in the concept of “quiet is the new loud” with the great Boston band Galaxie 500, followed by his work with his significant other as Damon & Naomi. More recently, the Cambridge resident has written two insightful books about music, “Ways of Hearing” and “The New Analog.” Chilly temperatures have him gazing toward Mexico, the home of 24-year-old newcomer Silvana Estrada. “Marchita,” her new album of “jazz-inflected folk,” was released after a COVID delay, he notes: “It will be wonderful to see what she does next.”

Ben Shattuck traces the footsteps of Henry David Thoreau for his forthcoming book, “Six Walks.” He’s followed a lot of paths, including those of a painter, creative writer, and general store proprietor. (He operates the circa-1793 Davoll’s in his hometown of South Dartmouth with the support of his wife, Jenny Slate.) Given his affinity for the old ways, it’s fitting that he chose an ageless fiddle tune — Martin Hayes’s “The Hole in the Hedge/Seamus Cooley’s Jig.” “The fiddle is the sound of winter to me,” he says. “And the only way to get through the winter blues is to celebrate the season for what it is.”

The Mamas & the Papas Sofa Entertainment and TJL Productions

We’ve saved the last word for Dave Epstein, the meteorologist who helps us wrap our heads around weather concepts like the dreaded “bomb cyclone.” His choice? “California Dreamin’” by the Mamas & the Papas. “It’s such a great song,” he says. On such a winter’s day.

Email James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.