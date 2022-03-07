This week’s TV: Renée Zellweger as a killer, the return of ‘Upload,’ and Andy Warhol’s diaries

So I’d like to celebrate the return of Amazon’s “Upload.” The show is set in a near future where technology has gotten out of hand — but it’s a romantic comedy. So it won’t shake you up. In the world of “Upload,” people can digitize their consciousness, then upload into a virtual heaven. Rather than disappearing, you become an online avatar and you live out eternity in a heaven of your choice (that you or your survivors can afford). Still-living people manage your virtual digs — for a price.

There is no shortage of near-future nightmares on TV. “Black Mirror,” “Years and Years,” “Devs,” “Severance,” “Station Eleven,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Humans,” and others have given us a terrifying look at just what could happen in worst-case scenarios.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers March 7-13.

If that sounds complicated, it’s not. From Greg Daniels, the guy behind “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” it’s like a comic version of the movie “Her,” as a dead and digitized guy named Nathan (Robbie Amell) falls for one of the programmers (Andy Allo) who is still alive. So close and yet so far, like that.

“Upload” returns for a second season on Friday, so now is your opportunity to catch up with season one.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Renée Zellweger makes her broadcast television debut on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC’s “The Thing About Pam.” The six-part miniseries is based on the true story of murderer Pam Hupp, played by Zellweger. Hupp’s tale has been featured on episodes of “Dateline NBC,” as well as a popular podcast. Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, and Sean Bridgers costar.

2. Four coworkers at a casino in Gary, Ind., get on the wrong side of some bosses in the new six-part comedy “Bust Down.” Premiering Thursday on Peacock, the show was created by and stars Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd (the latter two are from “Saturday Night Live”).

Samuel L. Jackson in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” premiering Friday. APPLE TV+

3. Samuel L. Jackson stars in this six-episode adaptation of the 2010 novel “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” by Walter Mosley, who also wrote the screen adaptation. Jackson plays an elderly dementia patient, cared for by a teenager (Dominique Fishback), who is temporarily able to remember his past — and investigate the murder of his grandnephew. Walton Goggins, Damon Gupton, and Cynthia Kaye McWilliams also star in the miniseries, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

4. True crime, HBO style. “Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall” is about what happened to Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who went missing in 2017 after boarding the self-made submarine of entrepreneur Peter Madsen in Danish waters. The two-episode docuseries premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m.

5. I get the creeps from holographic re-creations of famous people who are no longer alive. They may be biologically dead, but their brands live on — Tupac Shakur at Coachella, Audrey Hepburn in a Dove chocolate commercial, Michael Jackson at the Billboard Awards, hologram tours by “Roy Orbison,” “Maria Callas,” and “Frank Zappa.” So I have some reticence about the new six-episode docuseries “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” which constructs Warhol’s voice with artificial intelligence so we can hear that voice reading passages. Premiering Wednesday on Netflix, produced by Ryan Murphy, the show draws on the diaries Warhol dictated on the phone to journalist friend Pat Hackett from 1976 until days before his death in 1987.

"Survivor" returns Wednesday for its 42nd season with 18 new castaways. Robert Voets/CBS/Robert Voets

CHANNEL SURFING

“The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards” Dolly Parton hosts. Amazon, Monday, 8 p.m.

“Survivor” Eighteen new cast members start the game in the two-hour 42nd-season premiere. CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

