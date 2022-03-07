Moderna erases $52b in value as rout deepens to 50%

Moderna’s shares have dropped 50 percent this year as investors pulled back from COVID-19 health care stocks and staged a broader rotation out of growth names.
The biotech firm fell 7.3 percent on Monday amid a broader market selloff and has erased $52 billion in value this year. Investors were concerned over the future revenue of COVID-19 vaccines and increasing competition in the space. The stock has fallen about 74 percent from its record closing high of $484.47 set in August 2021.
“Increasing competition and lack of visibility” about future sales has led to a loss of investor interest across the COVID-19 complex, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, who has a market perform rating on Moderna, said in an interview.
Moderna soared during the pandemic as it raced to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Its 143 percent gain last year made it the third-best stock in the S&P 500. It’s been on a breakneck ascent upward since debuting in 2018, skyrocketing by 434 percent in 2020.
By 2022, investors were looking ahead to future COVID-19 vaccine demand amid growing debate about the timing and need for boosters, as interest in pandemic-focused health care names waned. Impending Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have also hurt sentiment across global stock markets. The S&P 500 Index has dropped nearly 12 percent this year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index is down about 18 percent.
Among other vaccine makers, BioNTech and Novavax have each fallen by at least 51 percent this year, while the S&P 500 Health Care Index has declined 7.8 percent.
“I think there’s a COVID loss of interest,” SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch, who has a market perform rating on BioNTech and does not cover Moderna, said in an interview. “I see it across the board.”