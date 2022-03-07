Moderna erases $52b in value as rout deepens to 50%

Moderna’s shares have dropped 50 percent this year as investors pulled back from COVID-19 health care stocks and staged a broader rotation out of growth names.

The biotech firm fell 7.3 percent on Monday amid a broader market selloff and has erased $52 billion in value this year. Investors were concerned over the future revenue of COVID-19 vaccines and increasing competition in the space. The stock has fallen about 74 percent from its record closing high of $484.47 set in August 2021.

“Increasing competition and lack of visibility” about future sales has led to a loss of investor interest across the COVID-19 complex, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, who has a market perform rating on Moderna, said in an interview.