The real price of war

In the photo, which also ran on an inside page of the Globe, four civilians clad in winter coats lay crumpled at a curb, a roller suitcase in front of one, a backpack still on the shoulder of another, blood dripping from the face and hand of a third. Two soldiers are on their knees in the street, trying to help.

The front page of Monday’s New York Times prominently featured a photograph, both heart-breaking and haunting, that captured the tragedy unfolding across Ukraine in a single frame.

A picture is worth a thousand words, so I’ll keep this brief.

Advertisement

According to Lynsey Addario, the Times photojournalist who captured the moment, the four were among a stream of refugees crossing a damaged bridge that leads into Kyiv when Russian mortar shells began falling.

“A shell landed in the street, sending up a cloud of concrete dust and leaving one family — a woman, her teenage son and a daughter, who appeared to be about 8 years old; and a family friend — sprawled on the ground,” Addario wrote. “Soldiers rushed to help, but the woman and children were dead. A man traveling with them still had a pulse but was unconscious and severely wounded. He later died.”

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Please keep this photograph in mind as the economic fallout of the war takes its toll here.

We’ve already seen gasoline prices soar well beyond $4 a gallon in Massachusetts amid fears that the war will reduce the global supply of oil. They’ll go higher if the United States bans imports of Russian crude — as some in Congress are proposing — or if Putin cuts off shipments in retaliation for the harsh sanctions already imposed by the West.

Rising gas prices act like a regressive tax; the more modest a family’s income, the more painful the hit to its finances. Higher oil costs also flow through to prices for many goods — everything from toothbrushes to heart valves and fishing rods.

Advertisement

And more broadly, sanctions and war-related shipping disruptions may drive up prices on bread and cereal, furniture, beer cans, fertilizer, and lithium batteries, just to name a few products.

“While higher costs will take time to work their way from producers to consumers, executives and analysts expect the war’s fallout to worsen inflation already stoked by shortages of goods and workers,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Inflation is running at the fastest pace since the 1980s. If price increases don’t moderate, the Federal Reserve may have to raise interest rates faster and higher than previously planned.

Fears of worsening inflation are taking a toll on the stock market. Retirement nest eggs and college funds are shrinking with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index down 8 percent since early February. On Monday, the benchmark posted its biggest single-day drop, losing 3 percent.

While few economists see a US recession in the offing, Americans will be hurt financially by events happening 4,500 miles away.

But as Addario’s photograph makes painfully clear, any price we pay will pale in comparison to the war’s toll on the Ukrainian people and their homeland.





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.