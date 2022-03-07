fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lady Gaga announces long-awaited stadium tour with a stop at Fenway Park

By Boston Globe staffUpdated March 7, 2022, 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

From “House of Gucci” to the home of the Red Sox: Lady Gaga announced Monday that her much anticipated Chromatica Ball stadium tour is finally back on and will make a stop at Fenway Park in August.

The tour, originally scheduled for summer of 2020, has been twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to kick off in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17, and will roll into Boston for the Fenway show on Aug. 19.

Tickets for several rescheduled shows, including Fenway, are now on sale and previously purchased tickets for the tour remain valid, according a release from Live Nation.

Several new shows have been announced, including dates in Europe as well as in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Tickets for the new European dates will go on sale March 11 and new U.S. shows on March 14, per Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have early access, with tickets going on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

More details at ticketmaster.com.




