Lady Gaga announces long-awaited stadium tour with a stop at Fenway Park

From “House of Gucci” to the home of the Red Sox: Lady Gaga announced Monday that her much anticipated Chromatica Ball stadium tour is finally back on and will make a stop at Fenway Park in August.

The tour, originally scheduled for summer of 2020, has been twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to kick off in Dusseldorf, Germany, on July 17, and will roll into Boston for the Fenway show on Aug. 19.

Tickets for several rescheduled shows, including Fenway, are now on sale and previously purchased tickets for the tour remain valid, according a release from Live Nation.