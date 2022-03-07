Boston man held without bail after Saturday night stabbing in Roxbury

A Boston man who allegedly stabbed a man in Roxbury over the weekend was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment Monday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, officials said.
Reginald Bly, 52, is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the stabbing, which occurred shortly before midnight Saturday, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Bly is due back in court March 16.
“We will not tolerate violence in our communities,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “Individuals who commit low-level and non-violent offenses will be met with access to diversion opportunities, treatment and services. But those who inflict violence and show no regard for the lives and safety of others must be held accountable to ensure that those who live, work and visit in Suffolk County communities can do so without fear.”
Bly’s lawyer said people should not be too quick to judge his client.
“The Commonwealth and the media always forget there is a presumption of innocence,” attorney Arnold Abelow said Monday evening.
Officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a report of a stabbing on Warren Street and were directed to a hospital emergency room, Boston police said in a statement Sunday. There, they talked with a male victim who had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police investigated and determined that Bly was the victim’s attacker, according to the statement. Officers arresting Bly found he was carrying a knife, police said.
