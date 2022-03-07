Boston police officer charged with intimidating sergeant who was investigating his residency status

Officer Matthew P. Morrissey, 39, was arrested in Milton Sunday evening and arraigned Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court on a sole felony count of intimidating a witness or official, records show. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

A Boston police officer was arrested Sunday for allegedly intimidating and harassing a sergeant looking into his possible violation of the department’s residency requirement for department employees, according to legal filings.

“Conduct such as this will not be accepted or ignored by the Boston Police Department,” Long said. “Our Officers take an oath to uphold the law and will be held accountable to that very oath. This arrest serves as a clear reminder that the Boston Police Department holds its Officers to the highest standards.”

A police reported filed in the case said the sergeant had started investigating Morrissey since at least October over the residency issue, and that Morrissey had been placed on administrative leave Saturday for that matter, following an interview with the sergeant and other investigators.

Then around 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, the report alleged, Morrissey, now officially on leave, drove to the sergeant’s home and flashed blue lights into the sergeant’s window from his pickup truck. Morrissey’s vehicle, the report said, was parked about 10 feet from the front door of the sergeant’s house.

“From this proximity, Morrissey remained and stared at” the sergeant, who stood behind a glass storm door, for approximately 90 seconds before driving away, the report said. “This was the third in a series of confrontations instigated by Officer Morrissey while he was under investigation for allegedly violating the City’s residency ordinance.”

A lawyer for Morrissey, Kenneth H. Anderson said via email following Monday’s arraignment that “this incident was substantially overblown.” He said he couldn’t comment further.

The police report said Morrissey had a prior encounter with the same sergeant investigating his residency status in October. The Police Department says on its website that “you must be a resident of the City of Boston in order to work for the BPD.”

During the incident on the morning of Oct. 26, the report said, the sergeant had been surveilling Morrissey from a nearly empty parking lot of a Dorchester restaurant on Ericsson Street when Morrissey’s black Chevy Silverado moved toward the sergeant and stopped about 20 feet away facing him.

The Silverado slowly passed the sergeant, turned, and parked perpendicular to him, remaining there for about two minutes, according to the report. Investigators later determined Morrissey had looked up the sergeant’s license plate registration on his cell phone that morning, the report said.

“It is believed that this was a counter-surveillance technique used by Morrissey to help determine the extent of the [Anti-Corruption Division] investigation,” the report said. “In fact, investigators discovered that Morrissey inappropriately queried upwards of 55 vehicle registrations registered to him, his family members, and [the Anti-Corruption Division] as counter-surveillance techniques.”

Then on Nov. 5, the report said, the sergeant was again surveilling Morrissey from the same parking lot.

This time, the report said, Morrissey’s Silverado pulled into the parking lot around 7:13 p.m. and “very slowly” encircled the sergeant’s vehicle at least twice.

“The aforementioned incidents have caused great concern” for the sergeant and his family, the report said. “Officer Matthew Morrissey, while knowingly being investigated by superior officers assigned to the Anti-Corruption Division, deliberately attempted to harass, intimidate, and cause emotional injury” to the sergeant, “his family, and to some extent, other members” of the division.

Morrissey’s alleged actions early Sunday in front of the sergeant’s home, the report said, “were retaliatory and directly related to being placed on administrative leave approximately 15 hours earlier.”

Morrisey’s next court date is scheduled for April 21.

