BU researchers seek thousands of former soccer, football players for head impact study

Many Americans are exposed to repetitive head impacts through participation in contact and collision sports. And concussions aren’t the only thing to worry about, said the study’s leader, Robert Stern, director of clinical research for the BU Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center and professor of neurology, neurosurgery and anatomy & neurobiology at BU School of Medicine.

The researchers are launching a new study, in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco, that will ask former players to take an annual online survey . The data gathered from thousands of participants will be scrutinized to see how repetitive head impacts from playing the two sports may have affected people later in life, the university said in a statement.

Are you at least 40 years old and did you play soccer or tackle football at any level? Boston University researchers would like to hear from you.

“We know that when it comes to long-term problems, it’s not just concussions. Concussions are just the tip of the iceberg. What seems to be much more important are what we refer to as subconcussive trauma. Those are the blows to the brain that don’t result in symptoms of concussion and are part of routine play of many contact and collision sports. But we don’t know the specifics,” Stern said.

He said some of the questions that researchers are looking to answer include: Is heading in soccer an important risk factor? How many hits to the head is too much? Is the age that someone starts experiencing hits important? Are there differences depending on the positions of players? Are there differences in the effect of head impacts on men and women? And does the risk vary depending on whether you played the sport at the youth, high school, college, or pro level?

“We want to determine whether subconcussive head impacts from ordinary plays, such as heading a soccer ball or routine blocking and tackling in football, increase risk for later life mood and behavioral changes, as well as for memory and thinking impairments,” another researcher, Dr. Michael Weiner, professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, medicine, psychiatry, and neurology at UCSF, said in the BU statement.

The Head Impact & Trauma Surveillance Study (HITSS) will be the largest study of its kind, the university said. It will be funded by a five-year grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Aging.

HITSS is being conducted in conjunction with the UCSF Brain Health Registry survey, which Weiner directs, an existing project aimed at answering questions about Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other brain disorders.

The HITSS survey includes questions about sports participation, head impact exposure, and concussion and medical history. It also includes computerized memory and cognitive tests, and behavior and mood questionnaires, the university said. It can be completed in a total of around two hours, over several days if desired.

The university said a nationwide campaign would be launched to enroll thousands of people. Stern said researchers are looking to get at least 4,800 participants.

Familiar faces from soccer and football have already been enlisted for the campaign. The HITSS website, HITSS.org, lists “ambassadors” such as former soccer player Brandi Chastain, former football player Warren Sapp, and sportscaster Bob Costas.

“I love the game of football. It has given me so much. And I want to give back to the game,” Sapp said in a statement posted on the website. “I want the game to be better. And to make it better, we have to learn what the risks are. I wonder, with all the tackling I did, all those hits that I gave out, will they have an impact on my brain or my memory as I get older? We need answers to those questions.”

