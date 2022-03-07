Cape Cod National Seashore and Acadia National Park among top 20 national park areas for recreation

The Cape Cod National Seashore and Acadia National Park in Maine were among the 20 most popular national park areas for recreation last year.

According to the latest figures from the National Park Service, the Cape Cod National Seashore was ranked 17th with 4,017,239 recreation visits in 2021, right behind Acadia National Park in Maine, which was ranked 16th with 4,069,098 visits.

Brian Carlstrom, the superintendent of Cape Cod National Seashore, said visitors continued to come to the seashore throughout the pandemic. (In 2020 the Cape Cod National Seashore was ranked 9th in in the national park system with 4,083,505 visits.)