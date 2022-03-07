Cape Cod National Seashore and Acadia National Park among top 20 national park areas for recreation

The Cape Cod National Seashore and Acadia National Park in Maine were among the 20 most popular national park areas for recreation last year.
According to the latest figures from the National Park Service, the Cape Cod National Seashore was ranked 17th with 4,017,239 recreation visits in 2021, right behind Acadia National Park in Maine, which was ranked 16th with 4,069,098 visits.
Brian Carlstrom, the superintendent of Cape Cod National Seashore, said visitors continued to come to the seashore throughout the pandemic. (In 2020 the Cape Cod National Seashore was ranked 9th in in the national park system with 4,083,505 visits.)
“The seashore’s diverse natural resources, compelling cultural stories, scenery, and abundant recreational opportunities have long made it a sought-after destination,” Carlstrom said in a statement. “Throughout our pandemic ordeal, visitors continued to explore the seashore. Beaches and trails have remained open, and people are taking advantage of the opportunity to recreate outdoors and find inspiration and solace.”
The top three most visited destinations in the national park system in 2021 were the Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile scenic road in Virginia and North Carolina (15.9 million visits in 2021) followed by Great Smoky Mountains National Park (14.1 million) and the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California (13.7 million).
While visitation across the national park system increased compared to 2020, overall it remained below pre-pandemic totals, National Park Service officials said.
