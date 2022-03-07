Child, 3, falls out of window at Roxbury building, rushed to hospital, police say

Boston EMS transported the child to a local hospital, and the child’s condition was not known Monday, Watson said.

Officers were called to 235 Humboldt Ave. at 11:13 a.m. following a report of a 3-year-old child that had fallen out of an upper-story window, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police department spokesman.

A 3-year-old child apparently fell out of a window at a Roxbury apartment building Monday morning, police said.

Investigators were still on the scene Monday afternoon, officials said.

City assessing records listed the property the child fell from as a three-family home known as a triple decker.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.

