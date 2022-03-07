Child, 3, falls out of window at Roxbury building, rushed to hospital, police say

A 3-year-old child apparently fell out of a window at a Roxbury apartment building Monday morning, police said.
Officers were called to 235 Humboldt Ave. at 11:13 a.m. following a report of a 3-year-old child that had fallen out of an upper-story window, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police department spokesman.
Boston EMS transported the child to a local hospital, and the child’s condition was not known Monday, Watson said.
Investigators were still on the scene Monday afternoon, officials said.
City assessing records listed the property the child fell from as a three-family home known as a triple decker.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.