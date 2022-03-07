Firefighters battle house fire on Cape Cod

The 911 caller also attempted to alert any occupants in the home, officials said in the statement.

Crews were dispatched to 118 Lakeside Drive in Marstons Mills at 7:59 p.m. after they received the 911 call from a woman who noticed heat coming from the windows and fire spreading to the roof, according to a statement from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Barnstable Sunday night after a passerby called 911, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:06 p.m. and found the ranch-style home fully involved with fire. “After knocking down the bulk of the fire, crews were able to enter the building to fully extinguish the fire,” officials said in the statement.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is still under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.