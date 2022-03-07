Firefighters put out blaze at American Legion Post in Tyngsborough

“The building was occupied at the time,” Russell said. “The fire alarms went off.”

Firefighters were dispatched to the post at 90 Pawtucket Boulevard at 9:49 p.m. and everyone who was in the building was able to get out safely, according to Tyngsborough Fire Chief Wes Russell.

An electrical fire damaged the American Legion Post 247 in Tyngsborough Sunday night, officials said.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire in the in the attic of the building, he said.

The 3-alarm fire was under control by 10:47 p.m., he said.

The fire caused damage to the roof and attic, and there was smoke and water damage on the first floor of the building, he said.

Russell said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. It is believed to have started due to a malfunction in electrical wiring in a wall, he said.





















