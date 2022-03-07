Former chief of staff to disgraced ex-Fall River mayor fined $50,000 for lying to federal agents

Genoveva Andrade , 50, of Somerset, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to making a false statement and was sentenced to time served and a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

The former chief of staff for Jasiel Correia — the disgraced former mayor of Fall River who was convicted on federal charges of fraud and extorting bribes from marijuana businesses — was sentenced in federal court Monday after she admitted lying to federal agents, but she will not serve time in prison, officials said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say Andrade lied to federal authorities in December 2018 when she was questioned about her salary kickback arrangement with Correia.

Andrade was hired as Correia’s chief of staff in November 2017 and shortly thereafter began handing over half of her salary to him on a bi-weekly basis, continuing until July 2018, the US attorney’s office said.

Correia had also approved a $10,000 “snow stipend” for Andrade, almost all of which she gave back to him, the US attorney’s office said.

“Ms. Andrade had many choices — rather than serve the people of Fall River with the integrity she swore to provide, she chose to support the corrupt leadership of Jasiel Correia by lying to federal authorities in an effort to protect him,” US Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement.

“This prosecution is about the citizens of Fall River who have every right to expect that their government will focus on improving the lives of the people who live in this great City. The Mayor and his Chief of Staff put their own self interests above the needs of their constituents,” Rollins continued.

An attorney for Andrade could not immediately be located.

Correia was sentenced in September to six years in federal prison for extorting bribes from marijuana companies seeking to open dispensaries in Fall River and defrauding investors in a smartphone app he helped create while in college.

Advertisement

After the court granted multiple requests to delay the start of his sentence, Correia is due to report to federal prison on April 5.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.