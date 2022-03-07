LGBTQ+ books stolen from ‘Little Queer Library’ in Waltham three times over last month

The latest theft took place Sunday morning, when a man came by the “Little Queer Library” set up outside the home of Krysta Petrie and Katie Cohen and walked back to his car with an armful of books. This act and an earlier theft on Feb. 15 were captured in video footage on the couple’s home security system. Petrie and Cohen said they believe it was the same man in both instances.

A Little Free Library community book-share box in Waltham that specializes in LGBTQ+ titles has been robbed multiple times in the last several weeks, and the curators say they’ve caught the culprit on camera.

Advertisement

It was the third time since early February the library has had its collection stolen, Petrie and Cohen said, but they’ve been able to restock the shelves each time.

“We really just want this person to stop, because it’s not working. It’s irritating us, but we can handle it,” Petrie said in an interview Sunday.

Waltham police are investigating the matter and “hope to bring this to a resolution,” Detective Sergeant Tim King said Monday. King, a department spokesman, declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Cohen and Petrie said about 95 percent of the library’s collection are books with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer themes or are written by LGBTQ+ authors. They set the box up outside their home two years ago, a little house-like structure with three shelves, a shingled roof, and rainbow patterns painted on the back and sides in a nod to the colorful LGBTQ+ Pride flag.

“I’d known of the Little Free Libraries before, and I wanted to have one because we’re on a main road and have people walking by all the time, and I thought it was a great way to share books that I love,” Cohen said. “When we started having books with LGBTQ authors and characters, those were really popular.”

Advertisement

The volumes began disappearing in early February, when about 15 new books were taken overnight, Petrie and Cohen said. The library was hit again on Feb. 15, with the thief taking “all the queer [young adult] books and graphic novels this time,” they wrote in a post on the Little Queer Library’s Facebook page.

Petrie and Cohen, both software engineers, said they believe their library has been targeted amid a push to ban certain titles from school libraries across the country. The national controversy has extended to a recent debate in Waltham, where a parent called for two books — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson — to be removed from from the Waltham High School Library, according to documents that were prepared for the Waltham School Committee’s Feb. 16 meeting.

After the parent brought their concerns to the high school librarian and principal, the school formed an ad hoc committee to review the two books. The committee recommended they remain on the shelves and be available to students, according to a letter from Superintendent Brian Reagan to the Waltham School Committee that was included in the meeting documents.

In his letter, Reagan said he fully supported the recommendation.

“It is critical that our school libraries include materials that reflect the diversity of our student body and that this diversity extends beyond race and ethnicity to include gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation,” Reagan wrote.

Advertisement

Cohen said she wanted to fill her little library with LGBTQ+ books because the titles she read as a child lacked queer representation.

“Being able to read stories about people that are like you, I truly think it helps people feel less alone, and it helps people not feel like there is something inherently wrong with them — like there is someone like them out there,” she added.

Cohen and Petrie said the Little Queer Library has gained more than it’s lost over the last month, even as books have been stolen from its shelves. Between the frequent updates on the library’s Facebook page and coverage of the story by local media outlets, the library’s plight has received wide attention, and donations have been flowing in.

“I would almost want to thank him in a strange way, because him doing this has made more people aware that we’re here and it has given us the ability to reach more people and get more books to people,” Cohen said.

Petrie added: “It’s really backfiring, for sure.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.