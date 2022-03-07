Man, 40, arrested for alleged unprovoked attack on Red Line rider, T police say

A 40-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Friday night for an alleged attack on a Red Line rider who was struck repeatedly in the face and head with a “blunt object,” according to MBTA Transit Police.
Transit police in a statement confirmed the arrest of David Washington-Halfkenny. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
According to the statement, police were called to the JFK Station in Dorchester around 8:50 p.m. Friday for an assault in progress.
Responding officers spotted Washington-Halfkenny standing over the 26-year-old male victim and shouting, the statement said.
“The victim while traveling outbound on a Red Line train was seated and keeping to himself,” police said. “At this time Washington-Halfkenney began aggressively pacing within the train car and suddenly without provocation struck the victim in his face/head numerous times with a blunt object.”
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the train was stopped at the JFK station at the time. He was slated for arraignment Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court. Arraignment details weren’t immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
