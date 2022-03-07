Man, 40, arrested for alleged unprovoked attack on Red Line rider, T police say

A 40-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Friday night for an alleged attack on a Red Line rider who was struck repeatedly in the face and head with a “blunt object,” according to MBTA Transit Police.

Transit police in a statement confirmed the arrest of David Washington-Halfkenny. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

According to the statement, police were called to the JFK Station in Dorchester around 8:50 p.m. Friday for an assault in progress.