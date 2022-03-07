fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man critically injured in Dorchester shooting

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated March 7, 2022, 1 hour ago

Police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning in Dorchester and suffered critical injuries, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 32 Elmhurst St. at around 12:54 a.m. to a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for Boston Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for critical but non-life-threatening injuries, Boyle said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.

