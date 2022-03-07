March will show its blustery side this week

A cold front will pass through the region later this evening, ushering in more seasonable air for Tuesday and Wednesday. This change in air mass will arrive on a very gusty wind and a wind advisory is posted for the entire region. Winds could gust over 40 miles per hour at times overnight and could be strong enough for a few scattered power outages. This would not be a widespread event.

With most of the snow gone and bare ground back, you should expect the pictures of crocuses, snowdrops, and even daffodils in south-facing areas to increase this week and into the weekend. My optimism aside, there will be some weather we need to contend with from strong winds to rain and even the small chance of some snow.

This morning continued to feel like spring and overall, the temperature will continue to be above average for much of this week with some exceptions.

Wind advisories are posted for most of the region overnight. NOAA

The models tend to overplay the wind gusts forecast, but even if winds are 5 or 10 m.p.h. under the prediction, it will still be quite noticeable.

There also will be a round of showers later this afternoon. These showers will not last long, but there could actually be some downpours and even the rumble of thunder this evening. The map below indicated the line of rain approaching Boston around 9 p.m. tonight.

A cold front will push mild air out to sea and usher in colder, windy conditions overnight. Tropical Tidbits

Tuesday features a return to seasonal temperatures in the lower to mid-40s. There will be plenty of sunshine and the increasing sun angle will be awash in bright light.

A coastal storm is going to pass to our south on Wednesday. If the storm were to come a little bit closer, we would see some rain and maybe even snow, but the way it looks right now to me is that the bulk of the energy remains offshore. This will translate into just some rain and snow showers later Wednesday and at night, but not a big deal. If the storm came closer, the forecast would need to be modified to introduce a higher risk for snow.

A coastal storm Wednesday will bring a mixed bag to New York, but should stay far enough south to not be a significant weather event in Greater Boston. Tropical Tidbits

It’s relatively mild and dry for Thursday and Friday before another more important storm arrives to start the weekend. Right now, it looks like a fairly strong low pressure area is going to slice through New England, putting much of the region on the warm side of things. This will bring a strong, heavy flow along with some significant rainfall. Although I don’t expect any snow here, a more eastern track would bring snow to the ski areas in a more western track would keep it wet even into Northern New England.

An intense storm may bring heavy rain to the area early in the weekend with strong southerly winds. Tropical Tidbits

The second half of March can still bring some cold and snow, but with each passing day, the chances of that type of weather decrease as the push toward a more sustaining feeling of spring continues.