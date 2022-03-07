In Massachusetts, the Office of the Child Advocate needs more power, and more independence

In the wake of a series of tragedies involving children, then-governor Deval Patrick created the Office of the Child Advocate in 2007 . Since then, it has been under the aegis of the executive branch.

Those advocates say Massachusetts needs a truly independent agency with sweeping powers to protect the interests of vulnerable children like Harmony, not one that is essentially part of the very government it’s supposed to hold accountable and make better.

As we await a report from the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate about what went wrong in the case of Harmony Montgomery — a 7-year-old girl who went missing two years ago, falling through the cracks of child protection services in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire — some advocates are casting a cold eye on the whole process.

Eli Newberger, an eminent pediatrician who has spent his life advocating for children, says it’s unrealistic to expect the state’s child advocate to aggressively push for children’s rights and fearlessly hold the government’s feet to the fire when the office is part of the executive branch.

“The office needs to be strengthened and made truly independent,” Newberger said. “They did so in Connecticut, with impressive results.”

Newberger reviewed a case in which the Connecticut child advocate explicitly called out the failings of another state agency. He believes that wouldn’t happen in Massachusetts.

In Connecticut, the state child advocate can hold public hearings, issue subpoenas and, crucially, sue state agencies judged to be failing in the protection of vulnerable children. Such lawsuits can drive change, without waiting for high-profile tragedies like the one that has befallen Harmony Montgomery.

Although it holds subpoena power, the Massachusetts office, unlike Connecticut’s, is not even required to publicly release its findings. The Massachusetts office can’t sue other agencies and is restricted in its jurisdiction.

State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier, a Democrat from Pittsfield, has introduced legislation that would increase the Office of the Child Advocate’s powers, giving it the authority to intervene in any child’s case.

“There is real concern that the OCA does not have true independence,” she said. “Somebody who works under the executive branch can’t possibly go after the executive branch.”

Jane Lyons, executive director of Friends of Children, an advocacy organization, notes that the push by her organization and other advocates to make child foster care review independent of the state Department of Children and Families is opposed by Office of the Child Advocate director Maria Mossaides.

“There’s something intrinsically concerning when the state’s Office of the Child Advocate says there is enough oversight in place,” Lyons said. “Clearly, there is not that safety net which needs to be there.”

Mossaides pushes back against suggestions that she and her office lack independence. She said the office is modeled after Connecticut’s, while acknowledging it doesn’t have all the powers Connecticut has.

Mossaides said that although Governor Charlie Baker appointed her in 2015, he doesn’t supervise her, and her office budget is not controlled by the governor. She said that under a new appointment process created by the Legislature, the next director will be appointed by the governor, the attorney general, and auditor, making the position even more independent.

“You have to sit somewhere, in one of the three branches” of government, she said.

Farley-Bouvier said Massachusetts, like some other states, has tended to make policy decisions about child welfare in response to tragedies.

“The policy on vulnerable children is to avoid those bad headlines,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you’re making the best decision for the child. You’re making a decision to avoid those headlines.”

If Farley-Bouvier’s legislation becomes law, Mossaides and future directors will have even more power to advocate for any and all vulnerable children.

Like other cases of children disappearing or dying, the Harmony Montgomery case has raised fundamental questions about our priorities as a civil society. The answers to some of those questions, hoped for in Mossaides’ pending report, will be disturbing.

As Farley-Bouvier put it, “We pay more to board a dog than to house a foster child.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.