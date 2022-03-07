Norwood man seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Chatham, N.H.

A Norwood, Mass., man was seriously injured when his snowmobile struck a tree Sunday in Chatham, N.H., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Nadim Rahme, 27, struck a tree on the Loop Trail in Chatham, N.H., and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game said. The department was notified of the crash at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to the statement.

“On scene, North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance found a single male who had been riding with a large group when he failed to make a corner and struck a tree,” the department said.