Norwood man seriously injured in snowmobile crash in Chatham, N.H.

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated March 7, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A Norwood, Mass., man was seriously injured when his snowmobile struck a tree Sunday in Chatham, N.H., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Nadim Rahme, 27, struck a tree on the Loop Trail in Chatham, N.H., and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game said. The department was notified of the crash at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to the statement.

“On scene, North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance found a single male who had been riding with a large group when he failed to make a corner and struck a tree,” the department said.

Rahme was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., by ambulance, Fish and Game said. The department said that “inexperience and trail conditions seem to be contributing factors.”

“Riders are reminded to pay extra attention in areas unknown to them and to adjust their speed accordingly,” Fish and Game said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.

