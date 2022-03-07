Rockland man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of estranged wife

Judge Mark Hallal sentenced Warner to life in prison plus another 10 years, according to the statement.

Allen Warner , 51, was found guilty in Plymouth Superior Court of murder and other charges on Friday following a seven-day trial in the 2018 death of 48-year-old Shana Warner in Marshfield, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Rockland man convicted of brutally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife to death was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said.

“At trial, Ms. Warner’s devastated family endured days of gruesome evidence, and listened to her voice for the last time as she called 911 for help,” Cruz said in the statement. “Today, at sentencing, they remembered Shana as a loving daughter, mother and sister, whose spirit held their family together.”

Shana Warner called 911 on Sept. 24, 2018, and said her estranged husband had jumped into her SUV and that she was “very hurt,” prosecutors said. Marshfield police, who had received two other 911 calls reporting a carjacking, responded to the area of 758 Main St. and found Shana Warner bleeding heavily from her chest and shoulder.

Shana Warner was “left to die alone [on] the side of the road” while Allen Warner fled, Cruz said.

She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the district attorney’s office said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported that Warner died of blunt force injuries and was stabbed six times and shot once, the district attorney’s office said.

Police immediately began searching for Allen Warner, who was arrested the following afternoon in Whitman, where prosecutors say he drove a ramp truck into a local business.

“It is clear in all of the evidence that was presented during the trial and uncovered during the investigation that the defendant spent significant time and effort in planning this horrific, extreme murder,” Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said in the statement. “What Mr. Warner failed to prepare for was the dedication and effort put forth by so many police officers and prosecutors. He thought he was going to get away with this heinous crime, but he was wrong.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.