Tewksbury school placed on lockdown as police seek bank robbery suspect

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated March 7, 2022, 20 minutes ago

A Tewksbury elementary school went into lockdown Monday while police searched for a bank robbery suspect in the area, according to authorities.

Tewksbury police confirmed the lockdown via Twitter at 1:56 p.m. at Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School located at 12 Salem Rd.

“Police activity at Salem 5 Bank a reported robbery,” police tweeted. “The Trahan School has been placed in lockdown as a precaution while officers search the area.”

Police said the suspect ran toward a shuttered restaurant located near the school.

“A male ran towards the old Mavericks Restaurant (across the street),” cops tweeted. “No further details are available at this time.”

This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information is available.


Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.

