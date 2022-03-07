Tewksbury school placed on lockdown as police seek bank robbery suspect

A Tewksbury elementary school went into lockdown Monday while police searched for a bank robbery suspect in the area, according to authorities.

Tewksbury police confirmed the lockdown via Twitter at 1:56 p.m. at Louise Davy Trahan Elementary School located at 12 Salem Rd.

“Police activity at Salem 5 Bank a reported robbery,” police tweeted. “The Trahan School has been placed in lockdown as a precaution while officers search the area.”