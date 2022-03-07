Thousands lose power as rain, wind blow across Massachusetts

Thousands of residents across the state lost power Monday night as heavy rainfall and strong gusts passed rapidly through the region.

More than 11,000 customers were without power as of 11:47 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map.

“Some towns in western & central Massachusetts have 50-75% of residents without power, as a result of the squall line this evening,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office said on Twitter at 11:15 p.m., just as a severe thunderstorm warning for the Boston area expired.