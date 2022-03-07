fb-pixel Skip to main content

Thousands lose power as rain, wind blow across Massachusetts

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 7, 2022, 18 minutes ago

Thousands of residents across the state lost power Monday night as heavy rainfall and strong gusts passed rapidly through the region.

More than 11,000 customers were without power as of 11:47 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s outage map.

“Some towns in western & central Massachusetts have 50-75% of residents without power, as a result of the squall line this evening,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office said on Twitter at 11:15 p.m., just as a severe thunderstorm warning for the Boston area expired.

Forecasters predicted that the storm would move out of Massachusetts by midnight, but wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 miles per hour could continue overnight, according to the weather service.

Tuesday is expected to be dry and sunny, but Wednesday may bring more showers in the evening, or possibly even some snow, forecasters said.

