US Supreme Court won’t hear appeal opposing return of stolen Alexander Hamilton letter to Mass.

The United States Supreme Court on Monday declined to reconsider a lower court’s ruling that ordered the return of a stolen letter written by Alexander Hamilton to the Massachusetts Archives, ending an almost four-year legal battle, officials said.

The letter, which Hamilton wrote to the Marquis de Lafayette in 1780, was believed to have been stolen by a former employee of the state archives during World War II, according to a statement from the office of Secretary of State William M. Galvin.

A US magistrate judge ruled that the letter was a public document and the Commonwealth was the rightful owner after it was submitted for sale in 2018 to a Virginia auction house, which contacted the FBI after realizing the missive was stolen property, according to the statement.