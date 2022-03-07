Want to become a teacher? Providence needs you

On Friday, Rhode Island had 112.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Monday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’ve decided that mozzarella sticks are the perfect appetizer. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.7 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.7 percent

New cases: 155 (2.1 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 104

Total deaths: 3,417

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

The Providence School Department is launching an aggressive teacher recruitment campaign as it seeks to fill at least 133 positions before the new school year begins in September.

Advertisement

District spokesman Nick Domings said many of the teaching jobs are already posted, a stark change from past years when Providence didn’t open the hiring process until May. The district is also seeking principals and an executive director of leadership development.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

”This is the earliest we’ve ever started our hiring process, meaning our pool of candidates will be much larger than years past,” acting Superintendent Javier Montañez said. “Coupled with an application system that’s easier to use and new incentives, I’m excited to see our team grow.”

More than 300 teachers were given displacement notices in February, part of an annual process designed to give the district flexibility to change job descriptions and add new certification requirements (think English as a second language) for certain jobs.

In any given year, Providence usually has around 2,000 educators, and Domings said 115 have left their jobs this school year. That includes 72 resignations and 43 retirements.

Teachers across the country have been leaving their jobs in droves during the pandemic, in part because of the stress that came with virtual learning and restrictions. One study released last summer by the RAND Corporation found that nearly one in four teachers said they were likely to leave their positions by the end of the 2021-2022 school year. In pre-pandemic years, the average was closer to one in six teachers.

Advertisement

Providence schools have faced additional stress in recent years as the state initiated a takeover of the district shortly before the pandemic. The state and the teachers’ union engaged in a highly contentious contract dispute, but a new deal was signed before the beginning of the current school year.

In addition to posting jobs earlier, Providence is offering signing bonuses of up to $10,000 for hard-to-fill positions, as well as up to $3,000 in relocation reimbursements for applicants who live outside of Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

The district is also working with the Rhode Island Foundation to offer up to $25,000 in student loan forgiveness to teachers of color and offering incentives to get more teachers certified to teach English as a second language.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Newport officials are calling the collapse of a section of the Cliff Walk a “catastrophic event.” Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee says Rhode Island will follow the CDC’s new guidelines and let children and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 attend child care if they are asymptomatic. Read more.

⚓ On Friday night, Rhode Island Hospital will send off the military medical team that helped it through some of the pandemic’s toughest days with a Rhody tradition: Good Night Lights. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ The $5.3 billion sale of the Narragansett Electric Company to PPL Corporation is on hold following a decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. Read more.

⚓ Not every town is high on the idea of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. But to opt out under the “Rhode Island Cannabis Act” introduced last week, towns would have to put the question on the ballot in November. Read more.

⚓ Members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation stood in front of the main Providence post office on Friday, saying Congress is about deliver legislation providing much-needed financial stability to the struggling US Postal Service. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Jamie Freda, founder of Project Pasta, which offers vegetable-infused vegan and gluten-free pasta and gnocchi for people with allergies. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ In Boston, businesses that sell Russian products fear a backlash. Read more.

⚓ It’s peak pothole season in New England, and this is how Boston is dealing with the fallout from another tough winter. Read more.

⚓ The Celtics aren’t just good. They’re far more fun to watch than my Knicks. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera are launching a free RIPTA bus program in the city at 10 a.m.

⚓ Providence’s Committee on Ward Boundaries (redistricting) may vote on new ward maps at 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

⚓ At its 7 p.m. meeting, the Woonsocket City Council will consider a proposal to use $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to open or expand a grocery store.

My previous column

Governor Dan McKee is betting that his ability to speak fluent mayor will deliver him a four-year term. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea about her campaign for governor. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.