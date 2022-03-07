With indomitable spirit, Nancy Achin, 63, advocated for cancer patients

Such optimism was hard-earned and her advocacy on behalf of patients never wavered in the face of adversity that would have sidelined most people.

“For someone who was supposed to be dead a long time ago,” she told the Globe in 2001, two years into the job, “I feel great.”

Nancy Achin was diagnosed with cancer four times before she was named executive director of the state Board of Registration in Medicine, but didn’t let all that stop her.

To her life-threatening cancer diagnoses that began when she was 14, Ms. Achin added open-heart surgery and a stroke before she was diagnosed with cancer a final time. She was 63 when she died in her Andover home Feb. 25 of complications from a tracheostomy that was part of her treatment for esophageal cancer, said her husband, David Kellogg-Achin.

Upon being chosen in 1999 to be the state’s chief watchdog over nearly 30,000 licensed physicians, she was the first executive director who was not a lawyer or physician, the Globe noted.

Just as importantly, Ms. Achin pointed out, she was the first patient to hold the job.

She previously coordinated community education and outreach for the state Department of Public Health’s breast cancer initiative, and before that served one term as a state senator, during which she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time and cosponsored a mammography standards bill.

“On my first day back at work after my mastectomy, I testified at the public hearing on the bill,” she wrote in a September 1993 Globe essay. “I told the committee that a woman’s only real chance to survive breast cancer was through early detection. As I recited the facts and statistics, I could only hope that my cancer had been detected early enough.”

Governor Charlie Baker met Ms. Achin in 1991, when she had joined the state Senate as a Republican from Lowell, and he was working for then-governor Bill Weld.

“The first thing I noticed about her was the radiance of her smile,” Baker wrote in an e-mail. “It lit up the room. It was one of her signature statements about how she saw the world. And it stayed with her through an adult life of hard work, public service, and serious health issues. No matter how sick she was, she always met the world each day with that welcoming, optimistic smile on her face.”

Ms. Achin, who was then Nancy Achin Sullivan — her name during her first marriage — worked at a Senate chamber desk next to Jane Swift.

“I was there when she got her diagnosis,” said Swift, who was then a senator and later was acting governor. “She was heroic in continuing to work through it.”

Ms. Achin’s sharp intellect, Swift added, made her an effective and formidable lawmaker.

“Some people are book-smart, some people are people-smart,” Swift said. “She was both.”

During her Senate term, Ms. Achin wrote that she also “filed a bill mandating insurance coverage for certain cancer treatments. The legislation, known in the legislative lingo as the ‘off-label bill,’ was a roller-coaster ride through political dealing at its best — or worst. The premise that led to the off-label legislation was simple: Doctors and patients should decide how to treat a person’s cancer, not insurers.”

The Senate approved the bill in the session’s final seconds, she wrote, but not without a struggle. “If the chemotherapy had not already caused me to lose my hair, I undoubtedly would have pulled it all out in frustration over this bill.”

She credited the bill’s success to a list of female lawmakers who made passage possible.

“Electing women,” she wrote, “does make a difference.”

Nancy Elaine Achin was born on Jan. 20, 1959, and grew up in Lowell and Tewksbury.

Her mother, Constance Pyne Achin, worked for the Ice Capades, was a model, served as a Middlesex County deputy sheriff, and later was a Lowell Housing Authority commissioner. Connie, who also was treated for breast cancer, died in 2007.

“She’s had the hardest life of anyone I know,” Ms. Achin told the Globe in 2001. “She taught us how to survive.”

When Nancy Achin was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma at 14, her doctors didn’t think she’d live long.

Over the years, illnesses were repeatedly visited upon the family. Her sister Suzanne had Down syndrome and died as a young girl. Another sister, Elizabeth, died of a brain tumor in her early 30s.

In the 2001 interview, Ms. Achin called her late father, Frederick Achin, “a violent, abusive drunk. I don’t remember any 24-hour period of my life seeing my father sober.”

When she was accepted to Harvard University, she recalled, he refused to sign her student loan application, saying: “I’m the only Achin who will go to Harvard.”

He was wrong. She graduated in 1981, became a retail store executive, and was executive director of Lowell’s Boys & Girls Club before being elected to the Senate in 1990.

Her first marriage, to Arthur Sullivan, ended in an amicable divorce.

Ms. Achin later married Henry Audesse, a businessman. She was diagnosed with breast cancer weeks after they met.

“Henry said he loved me with two breasts, with one breast, and with no breasts,” she said in the 2001 interview. “How can you not believe in a benevolent God?”

In early 2016, the year after Henry died, she had a stroke and lay on the floor of her Boston residence for two days before someone found her. She approached her recuperation with vigor and humor.

In a video recorded for the Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital Network, Ms. Achin said she knew she would be fine when “they let me play Scrabble, which is one of my favorite games, and I won, playing with a therapist. I said, ‘Now you have to go home and tell your family a little old lady with a stroke just kicked your butt.’ "

A few months after the stroke, she met David Kellogg at their 35th Harvard class reunion. They marveled at how two people as tall as they were didn’t manage to spot one another over the heads of other students in college.

Each of their spouses had died the previous year, and he was drawn to her ability to inspire those around her to do more, to reach for more.

“Nancy had a soul that drew out the hearts of those who were teetering on becoming great people,” said Kellogg-Achin, a writer and photographer who took her name when they married in 2018.

“We celebrated every single one of those days,” he said of their time together. “Even when it was hard for her, she had a disposition that just defies comprehension.”

A service has been held for Ms. Achin, who in addition to her husband leaves a brother, Frederick Jr. of Lowell; and two sisters, Patrice Achin Kenny of Merrimack, N.H., and Kristin Achin Mazza Barnett of Mount Dora, Fla.

In the most frightening moments of her cancer diagnoses, Ms. Achin always found ways to put others’ needs before hers, such as when she returned to the Senate after a mastectomy to testify on behalf of the mammography bill and improve its chances.

“I was sick and terrified and really struggling,” she recalled. “But I understood that I was the face of cancer, and that people could not vote no.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.