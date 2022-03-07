Woman charged with drunk driving after allegedly hitting 61-year-old pedestrian in Dracut

A Tyngsborough woman was allegedly driving drunk Saturday night when she struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Dracut, according to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

Christina Digloria, 46, of Tyngsborough, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, and possession of an open alcohol container, said Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail.

The 61-year-old man struck by the vehicle was transported to an area hospital “where he remains in serious condition,” Kelly said.