Woman charged with drunk driving after allegedly hitting 61-year-old pedestrian in Dracut

A Tyngsborough woman was allegedly driving drunk Saturday night when she struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Dracut, according to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.
Christina Digloria, 46, of Tyngsborough, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, and possession of an open alcohol container, said Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail.
The 61-year-old man struck by the vehicle was transported to an area hospital “where he remains in serious condition,” Kelly said.
Dracut police responded to Lakeview Avenue at 6:49 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, identified as a Ford Taurus.
After allegedly striking the man, the driver failed to stop and kept driving before allegedly crashing again, “rendering the vehicle disabled,” Kelly said.
Digloria was arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court. Bail was set at $7,500 with conditions not to consume drugs or alcohol and to submit to random screenings, officials said.
Digloria’s next court appearance is set for March 22, according to the clerk’s office.
