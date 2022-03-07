Worcester man found dead in Paxton woods was homicide victim, DA says

A body found in the woods in Paxton early Saturday morning was identified as a 29-year-old man from Worcester, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s office said Monday.

A Paxton resident called 911 after finding the man, identified as Ernest A. Appiah, in a wooded area about 25 feet off Asnebumskit Road shortly before 7 a.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.