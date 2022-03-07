fb-pixel Skip to main content

Worcester man found dead in Paxton woods was homicide victim, DA says

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 7, 2022, 8 minutes ago

A body found in the woods in Paxton early Saturday morning was identified as a 29-year-old man from Worcester, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s office said Monday.

A Paxton resident called 911 after finding the man, identified as Ernest A. Appiah, in a wooded area about 25 feet off Asnebumskit Road shortly before 7 a.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Following an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Appiah’s death a homicide, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester district attorney’s office at 508-832-9124. No further information was available Monday.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

