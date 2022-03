Re “Wu’s real estate tax proposal merits Legislature’s approval” (Editorial, Feb. 19): Until Mayor Michelle Wu redefines luxury real estate as price per square foot, the city’s proposed transfer tax of up to 2 percent on real estate sales of $2 million or more is unfair to families. A $2 million family house in Jamaica Plain is an investment in family equity, while a $2 million condo in the Seaport or at the Mandarin Oriental hotel is a luxury lifestyle investment.

Susan W. Morris