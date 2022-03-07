Law schools churning out graduates who aren’t serving public’s needs

David Abel’s article “With climate at risk, a new legal strategy” (Page A1, Feb. 22) describes Harvard Law School students pressuring large law firms to be more socially responsible. The article refers to the major law firms that come to that school to recruit.

In the mid-1980s, I was hired for a few years to advise Harvard Law School students seeking public interest careers. For the next 20 years, I wrote and spoke about how law schools create an environment that results in their funneling students to Big Law, including: instituting on-campus interviewing, giving Big Law almost exclusive access to students; failing to make students aware of small-firm and solo practices; failing to teach students that the pursuit of justice is a fundamental professional value; failing to make students aware of the dissatisfaction of previous graduates working in Big Law; and charging exorbitant amounts to attend law school, leading to high debt and the need to accept offers with high salaries.