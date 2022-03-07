Mask mandate may be lifted, but arts venues will keep up safety protocols

News about the City of Boston dropping its mask mandate for indoor spaces (Page A1, March 2) is a testament to citizens and leaders following the science and heeding the experts who said vaccinations and masks would bring coronavirus spread under control. Arts organizations were leading proponents of these protocols, implementing them in the fall when reopenings began to happen — and before it was a city mandate. Not only did we want to keep our artists and attendees safe, but our audience members also told us they would return only if precautions were in place.

Most still feel that way. A survey conducted two weeks ago by Wolf Brown showed that 73 percent of Boston-area arts attendees still feel a mask mandate is necessary for indoor live performance spaces, no matter the changes made elsewhere in the city. And while none of us love wearing protective face coverings, 70 percent of respondents said masks and other safety measures didn’t interfere with their enjoyment of the performance. Nearly 90 percent said they were comfortable or only mildly uncomfortable wearing masks in the theater. It’s a small price to pay for safety.