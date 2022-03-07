Rosemarie Sansone and the bridge to a better Boston

Sansone was passionate about Boston, and also about moving Boston forward. Her death last month at 77 is another reminder of the passage of time, and the baton. But as new leaders take over, let’s not forget it was Sansone’s generation that pushed, pulled, and prodded Boston from provincial village to a more cosmopolitan metropolis; from the tumultuous days of court-ordered school desegregation to the ongoing fight for equity and social justice; from city politics dominated by white men to Mayor Michelle Wu; and from old Boston to a better Boston.

Several years ago, I asked Rosemarie Sansone if she would speak to my class of Suffolk University journalism students about business, politics, and Boston. She did that and more. She met us under the Steaming Kettle in Government Center, walked us down Washington Street, and brought to life the history of Boston’s downtown business district and its ongoing evolution.

From that perspective, Sansone’s journey was Boston’s journey.

In 1964, Sansone was “only a kid” when she went to work for Frank Bellotti, a then-ambitious lieutenant governor. At political events, she would “pin Bellotti buttons on people, whether or not they wanted them,” recalled Bellotti, who went on to become an attorney general with an activist agenda. After a stint in advertising, Sansone became the political director of a successful 1976 campaign to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in Massachusetts. “Pundits and pollsters gave us a 30 percent chance of winning the referendum. With grace, dignity, and humor, she came up with a plan and proceeded to execute it meticulously,” recalled Roberta Benjamin, a past president of the Boston chapter of NOW.

In 1977, when Sansone became the third woman to win a seat on the Boston City Council, city politics were run by “the boys,” said Diane Modica of East Boston, an attorney who worked on Sansone’s first campaign. “But she was unique . . . There was something about her makeup that was a gift and allowed her to achieve a lot of things others might have trouble doing as a woman.” Modica eventually went on to win a seat as a district city councilor — a position that existed because Sansone championed a new council configuration, with four at-large seats and nine district seats, which she saw as a way to expand neighborhood representation.

Larry DiCara, who was elected City Council president when Sansone began her first term, remembers that during council meetings, Sansone sat next to Albert “Dapper” O’Neil, one of Boston’s most conservative and antagonistic old school pols. “To suggest he was antediluvian was probably being kind,” said DiCara. But Sansone “could take care of herself just fine.” From a North End base, she built a coalition that encompassed Italian American voters and an emerging cohort of more progressive voters. “Rosemarie was the beginning of that wave,” DiCara said.

She didn’t run for a third term, and after Ray Flynn was elected mayor in 1983, Sansone became director of the Mayor’s Office of Business and Cultural Development. Harry Grill, a legal and political adviser to Flynn, said her mission went beyond the promotion of Boston as tourist destination. Sansone shared Flynn’s populist vision and “cared about the have nots over the haves,” said Grill. Her concerns about homelessness and mental health issues, said Grill, also carried over into her job as CEO of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, a nonprofit corporation that was established to rescue Boston’s struggling downtown. As the BID website notes, one sign of its success is the contrast between “the gaping hole” that existed at the site of the former Filene’s department store after the 2008 recession halted a development project there and “the vibrant scene at Summer and Winter streets today.” The High Street Food Hall, which opened on March 2 after a two-year COVID-19 related delay, is the latest effort to reimagine Boston’s downtown.

The Filene's hole, in Downtown Crossing, on Oct. 12, 2011. Pat Greenhouse

High Street Place Boston's newest food hall, opened March 2 with an array of vendors. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

John Nucci, a senior vice president for external affairs at Suffolk (where Sansone also worked for awhile as director of public affairs) and a founding member of the BID board, said Sansone “could get things done with honey, but she could also get things done with vinegar.” The secret to her success, he said, “was a combination of street smarts and an ability to walk into any board room and go toe-to-toe with anyone.” A news feature submitted by one of those journalism students who walked down Washington Street with Sansone reveals another secret to her success: “When people want to do something in the city, they really need to listen to what other people are concerned about,” she told the class.

In the ongoing fight for a more open, diverse, and better Boston, that’s good advice. Sansone’s generation moved the needle, but there’s still a long way to go.

