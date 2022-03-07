Taiwan remains determined to defend its sovereignty

Re “To avoid Ukraine’s fate, Taiwan needs nuclear missiles — now” by Jeff Jacoby (Opinion, March 2): Taiwan is disheartened by what has happened in Ukraine. Russia’s deliberate, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law and has created an ongoing humanitarian disaster in the region.
Taiwan, a democratic sovereign country and responsible stakeholder in the international community, strongly condemns Russia, joins international economic sanctions, and continues to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
China, an authoritarian nation that does not respect national sovereignty and that blatantly disregards human life, refuses to condemn and pressure Russia to stop its illegal military invasion into Ukraine.
China’s military threat to Taiwan is real. The Chinese government has clearly stated that it reserves the option of taking “all necessary measures,” including the use of force, against Taiwan. The US Department of Defense estimates that China could have more military options in a Taiwan contingency once the People’s Liberation Army goal of modernization is achieved by 2027. Taiwan’s defense minister also warns that the PLA will be capable of launching a full-blown attack on Taiwan with minimal losses by 2025.
Taiwan is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, we remain determined to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty, freedom, and democratic way of life. Moreover, Taiwan stands ready to work with like-minded democracies to respond resolutely to China’s mounting pressure and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Jonathan Sun
Director-General
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston