Taiwan remains determined to defend its sovereignty

Re “To avoid Ukraine’s fate, Taiwan needs nuclear missiles — now” by Jeff Jacoby (Opinion, March 2): Taiwan is disheartened by what has happened in Ukraine. Russia’s deliberate, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law and has created an ongoing humanitarian disaster in the region.

Taiwan, a democratic sovereign country and responsible stakeholder in the international community, strongly condemns Russia, joins international economic sanctions, and continues to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

China, an authoritarian nation that does not respect national sovereignty and that blatantly disregards human life, refuses to condemn and pressure Russia to stop its illegal military invasion into Ukraine.