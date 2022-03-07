An in-depth Q&A with the Revolution’s Bruce Arena, MLS’s winningest coach

After some contemplation and consultation, Arena returned at full bore. He acted quickly to bring in high-profile reinforcements and last month signed a contract extension with the Revolution.

“If it ends today, it ends today,” Arena said following a penalty kicks loss to New York City FC Nov. 30. “We’ll think about it a little bit, let the owners think about it a little bit.”

FOXBOROUGH — After the Revolution were eliminated from the MLS playoffs last season, Bruce Arena raised questions about his future as the team’s sporting director/head coach.

With the Revolution’s 1-0 win over FC Dallas in the home opener Saturday, Arena set an MLS record for career victories with 241. He recently talked about his decision to return for a fourth season, why he gets to the office before sunrise, and how the team’s all-out attacking style ties into plans for a future stadium in Boston.

Q. After the NYC FC game last year, not everyone was 100 percent sure you were coming back. What convinced you to return?

Advertisement

A. I think every year at this point I would think about it, see what’s in my best interest. I don’t want to coach so long I’m dead the next year. I’d like to have a little free time in the end to enjoy myself. What convinced me? Probably my family more than anything, definitely my family, especially my son [Toronto FC assistant Kenny Arena] pretty much insisted I should stay coaching.

Q. You won the first MLS Cup with D.C. United at Foxboro Stadium in 1996, and if anyone told you you would someday be coaching here, you probably would not have believed it. Is it fate that you’re here leading the Revolution?

A. Is it fate? I don’t know if it’s that. I think being part of an ownership group that knows professional sports is important.

Advertisement

Boston is a good market. I came here with the assumption we were going to have a soccer stadium in Boston. Hopefully, that will still be the case before it’s all said and done. I’ve been in D.C., New York, LA, and now Boston. Those are great sports markets and that made it interesting.

Arena looks forward to having a soccer-specific stadium in Boston. Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

I like the Krafts; they are good people I’ve known since ‘96. Another part here is simply I think there was certainly room for improvement. So you could make a difference here.

In LA, it’s about winning, period. Winning a championship. That’s their mind-set at the time with David Beckham and Tim Leiwicke heading up the AEG Group.

Here it’s different. Not that they don’t want to win a championship, but I do think it’s different. So it’s another challenge. I think the final piece is having a stadium.

Q. You’ve talked about having a feel for coaching, and it is something you can’t teach. Do you think you have a better feel for coaching now than earlier in your career?

A. I think it’s better. I don’t care what anyone says, I think you learn something every day. I have enough experience where I’ve seen a lot, I believe I know a lot. It makes the job even more interesting, I think.

Q. What about your coaching style? You are on the field with the players, getting an up-close view.

Advertisement

A. I think you also learn after a lot of years, if you can step away on the field and observe, you learn a lot. In the early going, I was very much involved in the training, in every exercise. Now, if I can, I’d like to be away so I can observe. You definitely get a feel for it, but you see more when you’re not right in the middle of things.

Q. You’ve always said it’s a player’s game. But the coach has to put players in the right positions for them to succeed, and it seems easier said than done.

A. That’s what coaching is. Anyone can come up with a passing exercise, make up a training exercise. But to see how all the pieces fit is a skill. And the psychological part, managing players is important, as well.

I’ve talked to a lot of pro coaches in other sports, they agree with me. I could tell you some stories that are really interesting — dealing with players on teams, highly visible athletes that people would be surprised about.

Q. Would Jozy Altidore be one? Are you taking a chance with him?

A. What do you mean by taking a chance?

Q. He’s had a couple of down years, partly injury-related.

A. I don’t know if taking a chance is the right away to phrase it, but we think if we can get him healthy he’s going to be a valuable player.

Q. You could be a coach that gets the best out of him?

Advertisement

A. That remains to be seen. We’ll find out. We’ve got to go at it the right speed with him. I think we’re doing that and it will pay dividends in the end.

Q. Talk about the newcomers — Altidore, Omar Gonzalez, Sebastian Lletget. Omar seems to have a strong personality.

A. All three of them will help the team. What that adds up to, who knows? They’re good players, and they’re good people. I think they’re going to help us. They’re all good personalties, that’s part of it. When you bring in players like that, you’ve got to believe they’re going to make things better.

Arena brought in offseason reinforcements as he hopes to steer the Revolution to their first MLS Cup. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Q. One thing I’ve noticed is you get an early start to the day.

A. I was here at 6 a.m. today. I guess it’s early for you; it’s not for me.

Q. Does getting an early start give you an edge?

A. I don’t think so. That’s just the way I’ve always been. When I was in college, I took 8 o’clock classes. I always got up early. It sure didn’t give me an edge in college, I can tell you that, because I barely graduated.

Especially when I was on the West Coast, it helped me because when I was dealing with anybody in Europe, I had to get up early so I could be on schedule with Europe. Here you’ve still got to jump on it early.

I think today in the league the paperwork can be overwhelming. A lot of stuff going on, the league has turned over a lot in the front office, so everything has been kind of late in terms of the things we had to do.

Advertisement

Q. You expected to play two CONCACAF Champions League games but they were canceled, then you got a tie in the opener in Portland.

A. We have a somewhat inexperienced group, not totally inexperienced, but we have a somewhat inexperienced group. So it’s a challenge.

We made a lot of mistakes. We didn’t play well. Obviously, I’ve got to take the blame for that.

I think the real killer were the CCL games that were canceled. We wasted our time coming back here and having nothing, where we could’ve stayed on the West Coast and gotten fitter and I think more prepared.

I think we played one of the top five teams, and to get a point where we didn’t play well, I guess you’ve got to say that’s not bad. We came out well but second half didn’t play well.

Q. You have this team playing an all-out attacking style.

A. I think if we’re ever going to get a real following in this marketplace, we have to have that kind of team, that people want to see, one that will try and score goals. That kind of thing. I think that’s important in this marketplace.

Arena's Revolution set an MLS record for points last season but fell short of their ultimate goal. Stew Milne

Q. Are people seeing just how offense-oriented and exciting this team can be?

A. I don’t know. I think it’s important we put a good product on the field. People hear about us, we’re successful, they’re going to want to see us play, and that’s going to give us some momentum to keep going to build a stadium and have one of the most respected franchises in the league.

Q. Some coaches might consider your attacking style risky.

A. It’s challenging. At the end of the day, if I get fired, it might not be the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

We want to score goals and prevent goals. We will see. We haven’t had the right preparation because of the messup of CONCACAF.



